Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Withdrew Divorce Complaint Hours After Filing

The country singer's wife filed for divorce on Friday, alleging that he cheated on her

Sam Hunt (R) and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sam Hunt (R) and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sam Hunt's wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has withdrawn her divorce complaint against the country singer, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court documents, Fowler, 33, withdrew the complaint just hours after filing in Tennessee on Friday. She requested that the petition be "voluntarily nonsuited without prejudice" — meaning she can file for divorce again in the future.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fowler's lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

She initially filed for divorce on Feb. 18, alleging that Hunt cheated on her.

Fowler claimed the "Take Your Time" singer, 37, was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery" in Tennessee court documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler Credit: Getty

"[Fowler believes] that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted," the documents state.

Though the couple — who married in April 2017 — had not publicly announced that they were expecting, the documents reveal that Fowler is pregnant and due in May.

At the time of the filing, she asked for alimony, child support and primary custody of the child, as well as for each party to be "awarded their respective separate property."

Hunt shared in July that he and Fowler wanted to become parents "sooner than later."

During an appearance on KISS Country 99.9 Miami's TC & Dina radio show, the "Hard to Forget" singer said that he and Fowler were getting serious about welcoming children into their family.

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen Finalizes Divorce from Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen More Than 3 Years After Split

"I hope so. We've been talking about it for a while, but we've really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now. And I'm hoping that we'll have some good news sooner than later."

The pair celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in April.

To commemorate their special day, the "House Party" singer posted a throwback photo of Fowler — who inspired much of Hunt's debut album, Montevallo — giving him a kiss from the inside of a car in honor of their marriage milestone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"How it started," he wrote in the caption, before sharing a black-and-white picture of the couple smiling backstage. "How its going."