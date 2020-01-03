Sam Hunt Releases New Song Over a Month After Arrest for DUI and Open Container Charges

Sam Hunt is back on the music scene after his DUI arrest.

The country singer, 35, dropped his new single “Sinning with You” at midnight on Thursday night, releasing it on Amazon and an accompanying “official audio video” on YouTube.

The song — which is Hunt’s first since being arrested for driving under the influence on Nov. 21 — includes lyrics like, “My past was checkered, your spotless record was probably in jeopardy / Your place or my place, his grace and your grace, felt like the same thing to me.”

“I never felt like I was sinning with you, always felt like I could talk to God in the morning / I knew that I would end up with you, always felt like I could talk to God in the morning,” the chorus begins. “If it’s so wrong, why did it feel so right? / If it’s so wrong, why’d it never feel like sinning with you? / Sinning with you.”

Hunt was arrested the morning of Nov. 21 in Nashville, Tennessee, on charges of driving under the influence and possessing an open container, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The arrest warrant, which was obtained by PEOPLE, claimed that Hunt’s blood alcohol content was .173 at the time he was operating the vehicle. The Tennessee legal limit is .08, the state’s department of safety reported.

Officers found the "Body Like a Back Road" singer after responding to a call of a vehicle driving the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road, according to the warrant.

Upon their arrival, police said they encountered Hunt swerving in and out of his lane. He reportedly had bloodshot eyes and smelled of “an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage” as officers quickly noticed two empty cans of beer in the passenger seat.

Officers said that the musician was struggling to give them his Tennessee license, which was sitting on his lap, and instead tried to hand them his credit card and passport.

Hunt, who was the only person in the vehicle, also admitted to drinking recently, according to police. He allegedly agreed to a field sobriety test in which he showed “numerous signs of impairment,” which police revealed was recorded on the officer’s car dash camera.

According to Nashville court records, the "Kinfolks" singer was released on a $2,500 bond around 9 a.m. the same day, and is due to appear before a judge on Jan. 17.

In a Nov. 22 statement posted to his Twitter account, Hunt apologized for the incident, calling it “a poor and selfish decision” that he doesn’t plan to repeat in the future.

“Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” he also said. “I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

Hunt returned to the stage for the first time less than two weeks after his arrest on Dec. 4, performing at New York’s Country 94.7’s Stars and Strings event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that the performance was “high-energy and enthusiastic” and that the singer “seemed really in the moment, happy, and excited to be back on stage performing.”

ET also reported that his recent arrest was not mentioned during the show, which featured additional performances by Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson and Runaway June.

More recently, Hunt performed during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at Times Square in New York City, alongside other artists like Alanis Morissette and the Jonas Brothers.