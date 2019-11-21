Sam Hunt Arrested on DUI and Open Container Charges in Nashville

Image zoom Metro Nashville Police Department

Sam Hunt was arrested Thursday morning in Nashville on charges of driving under the influence and possessing an open container, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to court records, the 34-year-old “Body Like a Back Road” singer was taken into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m.

The arrest warrant, which was obtained by PEOPLE, claimed that Hunt’s blood alcohol content level was .173 at the time he was operating the vehicle. The Tennessee legal limit is .08, the state’s department of safety reports.

Officers found Hunt after responding to a call of a vehicle driving the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road, according to the warrant.

Upon their arrival, police say they encountered Hunt swerving in and out of his lane. He reportedly had bloodshot eyes and smelled of “an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage” as officers quickly noticed two empty cans of beer in the passenger seat.

Officers said that the singer was struggling to give them his Tennessee license, which was sitting on his lap, and instead tried to give them his credit card and passport.

Hunt, who was the only person in the vehicle, also admitted to drinking recently, according to police. He allegedly agreed to a field sobriety test in which he showed “numerous signs of impairment,” which police reveal was recorded on the officer’s car dash camera.

The country artist was released on a $2,500 bond around 9 a.m., according to court records.

He is due back in Nashville court on Jan. 17 to sit before Judge William Higgins.

A representative for Hunt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

News of Hunt’s arrest comes just a month after he performed at CMT’s Artists of the Year awards show in October. The singer appeared onstage to sing a gender-bending rendition of Reba McEntire’s hit, “Fancy.”