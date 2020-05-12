Sam Hunt, Carrie Underwood & Kane Brown to Honor Frontline Workers & Heroes Fighting Coronavirus

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special will air on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Many of country music's biggest stars are celebrating frontline workers amid the coronavirus health crisis.

On Tuesday, CMT announced the second slate of performers for the network's CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.

Kristen Bell, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Darius Rucker, Lauren Daigle and Carrie Underwood will take part in the broadcast, for which stars will film their performances from their respective homes.

Previously announced artists include Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett to honor healthcare workers and heroes through virtual tributes and performances.

The two-hour special will recognize those in the healthcare industry, educators, businesspersons, community leaders, food industry employees, infrastructure laborers, first responders as well as military servicemen and women.

CMT is also asking viewers to submit stories to highlight "unsung heroes who have done exceptional things for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic." Stories can be submitted directly at CMT.com.

The coronavirus pandemic forced CMT to postpone the 2020 CMT Awards which were originally scheduled to take place on June 3. The annual ceremony will now be held on Oct. 14. This year’s nominations and host have not yet been announced.

"Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis," the network said in a statement. "As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials."

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special will air on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

