Sam Hunt Apologizes for 'Poor and Selfish Decision' to Drive Drunk: 'It Won't Happen Again'

Sam Hunt has apologized after being arrested for DUI and possessing an open container Thursday morning in Tennessee.

“Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” he wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

The country singer, 34, was taken into custody after police responded to a call of a vehicle driving the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road, according to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

Upon their arrival, police said they encountered Hunt swerving in and out of his lane. He reportedly had bloodshot eyes and smelled of “an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage” as officers quickly noticed two empty cans of beer in the passenger seat.

Officers said that the “Body Like a Back Road” singer was struggling to give them his Tennessee license, which was sitting on his lap, and instead tried to give them his credit card and passport.

Hunt, who was the only person in the vehicle, also admitted to drinking recently, according to police. He allegedly agreed to a field sobriety test in which he showed “numerous signs of impairment,” which police reveal was recorded on the officer’s car dash camera.

RELATED: Sam Hunt Arrested on DUI and Open Container Charges in Nashville

Image zoom Sam Hunt Michael Loccisano/Getty

The arrest warrant, which was obtained by PEOPLE, claimed that Hunt’s blood alcohol content level was .173 at the time he was operating the vehicle. The Tennessee legal limit is .08, the state’s department of safety reports.

According to Nashville court records, the “Kinfolks” singer was released on a $2,500 bond and is due to appear before a judge on Jan. 17.