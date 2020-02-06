Sam Hunt Announces New Album and Tour Following His Arrest for DUI and Open Container Charges

Sam Hunt is ready to take the stage following his DUI arrest.

The country star, 35, announced the upcoming release of his highly anticipated sophomore album on Wednesday, revealing its artwork as well as a string of tour dates to support the record on his social media.

Titled Southside, the album will be out on April 3.

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer is also slated to hit the road following his new album’s release, kicking off the 2020 Southside Summer Tour on May 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 kicks off May 28th.

Tickets are on sale Feb 14 | Subscribe at https://t.co/Ayk5iheXj5 for presale info #SouthsideSummer pic.twitter.com/5x3OPabNqJ — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) February 5, 2020

RELATED: Sam Hunt Reveals He Flew to Hawaii 7 Times to Win Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Back After They Split

The tour will include more than 40 stops across the United States and Canada and will feature guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest with a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Feb. 14 at 9:00 a.m. local time.

The news of Southside‘s release comes just two months after Hunt was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possessing an open container in Nashville.

The arrest warrant, which was obtained by PEOPLE, claimed that Hunt’s blood alcohol content was .173 at the time he was operating the vehicle on Nov. 21. The Tennessee legal limit is .08, the state’s department of safety reported.

Officers found Hunt after responding to a call of a vehicle driving the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road, according to the warrant.

Upon their arrival, police said they encountered Hunt swerving in and out of his lane. He allegedly had bloodshot eyes and smelled of “an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage” as officers quickly noticed two empty cans of beer in the passenger seat.

Image zoom Sam Hunt Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

RELATED: Sam Hunt Arrested on DUI and Open Container Charges in Nashville

Officers said that the musician was struggling to give them his Tennessee license, which was sitting on his lap, and instead tried to hand them his credit card and passport.

Hunt, who was the only person in the vehicle, also admitted to drinking recently, according to police. He allegedly agreed to a field sobriety test in which he showed “numerous signs of impairment” that police revealed was recorded on the officer’s car dashboard camera.

In a Nov. 22 statement posted to his Twitter account, Hunt apologized for the incident, calling it “a poor and selfish decision” that he doesn’t plan to repeat in the future.

“Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” he also said. “I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Hunt returned to the stage for the first time less than two weeks after his arrest on Dec. 4, performing at New York’s Country 94.7’s Stars and Strings event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In January, he released a single titled “Sinning with You” — which included lyrics like, “My past was checkered, your spotless record was probably in jeopardy / Your place or my place, his grace and your grace, felt like the same thing to me.”

Hunt was originally scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, but the date has since been changed to March 17, according to Davidson County court records.