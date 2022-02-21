Fowler — who revealed in her divorce filing she's pregnant and due in May — recently filed for divorce from Hunt after 14 on-and-off years together, PEOPLE confirms

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler Are Splitting After 14 Years Together: Inside Their Highs and Lows

After five years of marriage, Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler's relationship is coming to an end.

Fowler has filed for divorce, citing that Hunt is guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery" in documents, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

Though the couple had not previously announced they were expecting, the documents also reportedly reveal that Fowler is pregnant and due in May.

Neither Fowler nor a rep for Hunt have commented to PEOPLE on the divorce news and cheating allegations.

The couple first got married in 2017, but have been together for more than a decade, weathering many ups and downs together.

While they have kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight, Hunt has given a few glimpses into their relationship through his songs.

His 2014 album Montevallo is named after Fowler's hometown, and his hit song "Drinkin' Too Much" details the highs and lows of their on-and-off-again romance before they got engaged in 2016.

Take a look back at their relationship timeline ahead.

2008: Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler first start dating

The couple reportedly met sometime in 2008 and dated off-and-on-again for a few years. Hunt even named his debut album Montevallo after her hometown in Alabama. Hunt previously played football for the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2005 to 2007, which is likely how they crossed paths.

"I didn't actually live in that town," he told E! News about the meaning behind his 2014 album name. "I had never visited Montevallo, but right before I left to go to Nashville I met a girl from there. A lot of the experiences I had with her and the relationship I had with her, that inspired a lot of the songwriting on the album."

The couple eventually split sometime after, but got back together in 2016. "I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months," Hunt told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. "Trying to talk to her about coming back. And the seventh trip I convinced her."

January 2017: Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler get engaged

In January 2017, a rep for Hunt confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was engaged. Though they stayed tight-lipped about the details at the time, Hunt later opened up about the proposal during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, revealing that he popped the question during a trip to Israel.

"[We] got engaged over by the Sea of Galilee," he revealed. Though Hunt had a big plan for the proposal, his plans almost didn't work out when the couple got in a small fight beforehand.

"Something came up that irritated her and I realized this may mess up my big plan to ask her to marry me that night, and it kind of agitated me more about this issue," he said. "It turned into this kind of fight that, fortunately, led to the perfect opportunity to ask her to marry me. So this little altercation we had actually worked out. It was a special moment."

January 2017: Sam Hunt releases "Drinkin' Too Much" about his relationship with Hannah Lee Fowler

Around the same time their engagement was announced, Hunt released his single "Drinkin' Too Much" about Fowler. In the lyrics, he opens up about the ups and downs of their relationship.

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo / I'm sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media," he sings. "I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You've got nothing to say to me / But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me."

April 2017: Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the ACMs together

In April 2017, the newly engaged couple made one of their first public appearances together at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Hunt even shared a moment with Fowler during his performance of "Body Like a Back Road" as he went up to her in the audience and put his arm around her.

April 2017: Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler get married

A few weeks after their ACMs appearance, Hunt and Fowler officially tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Georgia.

May 2017: Sam Hunt and Hannah make their red carpet debut as a married couple

In May 2017, the newlyweds made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple as they attended the Billboard Music Awards.

While on the red carpet, Hunt opened up about married life to E! News, saying, "It feels great." He added that "there's a spiritual strength" to wearing his wedding band, noting, "I feel a little bit taller now that I'm wearing it."

May 2018: Sam Hunt thanks Hannah Lee Fowler in his Billboard Music Awards speech

In 2018, the couple returned to the Billboard Music Awards, where Hunt took home top country song for "Body Like a Back Road." During his speech, he gave his wife a shoutout, saying, "Thank you for being so selfless this past year, sacrificing so much for me and our future."

July 2021: Sam Hunt talks about starting a family with Hannah Lee Fowler

During an appearance on KISS Country 99.9 Miami's TC & Dina radio show, Hunt opened up about wanting to start a family with Fowler.

"I hope so. We've been talking about it for a while, but we've really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now. And I'm hoping that we'll have some good news sooner than later," he said.

February 2022: Hannah Lee Fowler files for divorce from Sam Hunt

