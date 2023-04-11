Ryan Hurd Wishes 'Powerhouse' Wife Maren Morris Happy Birthday: 'I Like Getting Older with You'

Maren Morris celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday with a cake and a serenade featuring Jack Antonoff

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 11, 2023 11:20 AM

Maren Morris is ringing in 33 with some birthday love from her friends and family!

The "I Can't Love You Anymore" singer celebrated her birthday on Monday night with a celebration in New York City, plus a sweet tribute from husband Ryan Hurd.

Hurd, 36, shared two photos to his Instagram Story, including one of him kissing Morris onstage in 2017.

"This picture is from the weekend we got engaged," he wrote. "We don't take as many photos together these days but that's OK. Spent the day in NYC with my powerhouse celebrating her birthday. Love you, MM. Happy birthday 🎂"

The singer then shared his wife's Instagram post, and added: "Things got crazy. We ate a cake. I like getting older with you."

Ryan Hurd Instagram

In Morris' post, she shared four black-and-white slides on Instagram, including one of her smiling in a cropped T-shirt and sunglasses, a shot of her birthday cake and a photo of her bed at The Bowery Hotel, where she showed off a monogrammed "MM" pillow.

She also shared a video of friends including producer Jack Antonoff (who was also spotted grabbing dinner in New York City with collaborator and pal Taylor Swift Monday night) singing "Happy Birthday" to her.

"3 is my lucky number so this year might be cute. 🕯️🕯️🕯️#33," she captioned the post, which received comments from celebrity pals like John Mayer, Jason Isbell and Michelle Branch.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Morris and Hurd tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed son Hayes two years later. The "Chasing After You" singers celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in March, and Hurd paid tribute by sharing a framed photo from their wedding day to Instagram.

"Favorite picture in our house. Happy 5 years, MM. Lots of music, lots of places, lots of great times and a baby. It's been the greatest. Blessings to each and every one of you. Give your person a big hug and tell 'em you love them today." he wrote

Morris added: "That was a damn fun wedding."

The pair recently stepped out for date night at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where Morris was nominated three times, including for best country album.

She released her third studio album, Humble Quest, last year, and has recently made headlines for her steadfast support of the LGBTQ community in the face of homophobic legislation and public criticism from others in the country music sphere.

"I didn't start making music to become an activist," she told PEOPLE last year. "I think it was a by-product of just seeing the inequality in the genre I happened to come up in. Once you become aware of it, you can't really shut your eyes again."

She continued: "It's not going to be an overnight thing to feel like it's more inclusive, but I am seeing it change for the better," she says. "Even if I've lost fans along the way, I'm truly willing to put my own ass on the line to stand up for what's right. When you come to a show of mine, I want it to feel fun and safe. And anyone from any walk of life can show up that night and know that they will be accepted. So if I have to slap off some randos along the way, it's honestly for the betterment of country music."

