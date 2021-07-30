Listen to Ryan Hurd's New Oceanside-Ready Song 'Coast' — Maren Morris Thinks It's a 'Banger!'

It "just makes you want to get on the water and get away from the everyday routine," Hurd tells PEOPLE

Get the boat ready!

On Friday, Ryan Hurd dropped the ideal summer anthem, "Coast," along with its music video. The track is his first song since dropping "Chasing After You" with wife Maren Morris.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"'Coast' is one of those songs that just makes you want to get on the water and get away from the everyday routine," Hurd, 34, tells PEOPLE. "I wrote this with a buddy and knew immediately I wanted to record it."

"Hopefully, you'll get to blast it on a boat or in the car during these last few weeks of summer," he adds.

ryan hurd Ryan Hurd | Credit: Nicki Fletcher

Earlier this year, Hurd spoke to PEOPLE about what it's like to make new music after welcoming son Hayes Andrew last March.

"Music stuff is not the most important thing anymore. The most important thing is obviously our home life and each other and our kid — and music is just our job sometimes," Hurd, who has written hit songs for Blake Shelton, Lady A and many more, told PEOPLE. "It comes third, but it doesn't mean it's not important; it just means that the other stuff is always going to be first."

"It's been really cool to have a kid thrown in the mix just because that guy doesn't know anything about what I do and doesn't care. He knows there's a piano in our basement that he likes to bang on because it makes noise," he added. "It's just been a really amazing year to be able to be home. I soak up every second of it with him because I know it's not going to be like that forever."

RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris on Her Post-Baby Style Evolution: 'I Can't Get Away with Not Wearing a Bra Anymore'

Hurd also shared that he's looking ahead to his refreshed, post-pandemic musical journey with "positivity."

"There's some really great music happening. I've got some stuff that I've written for other people that I'm really excited about coming out," he said then. "I think there is a lot of positivity and inspiration and hope for the next few months, that the touring thing can happen and that people are still going to be making music no matter what, no matter what that looks like... So from my lowest point til now, I think it's really been a learning process, and now there's a lot to be excited about."

As for what Morris thinks of the new song? "Banger. ✨," she commented on Hurd's post teasing the track