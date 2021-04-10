Ryan Hurd Says Maren Morris Makes 'My Life Better Every Day' in Sweet Tribute on Her 'Magical' Birthday

Happy birthday, Maren Morris!

The country star turned 31 on Saturday and her singer-songwriter husband Ryan Hurd marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute. Hurd and Morris share 1-year-old son Hayes Andrew.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MM!" he wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

"It's been a hell of a year, but you are an incredible mom, partner, artist, and you make my life better every day. I am always proud of you and I love watching you make music and live the life we get to live together. Cake! Margaritas! HOORAY! 🎉🎂🥂 🤗," the father of one shared.

Eric Montogomery, who plays the guitar and keyboard during Morris' live performances, celebrated the musicians birthday with a throwback picture featuring Morris and a group of people in a photo booth.

"From deep in the archives…" he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Happy birthday to the one with the killer stank face."

The "My Church" singer also posted on her own Instagram for her birthday, thanking those who reached out to her.

"Thank you for the birthday wishes," she wrote on her Story. "31 is already pretty magical."

Maren Morris birthday Image zoom Credit: Maren Morris/Instagram

In another post, she revealed the best gift she received this year — a framed picture of a scene from the 2001 movie The Mummy 2 that she got from her sister, Karsen.