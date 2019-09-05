Ryan Hurd Would Love to Collaborate with Lizzo — but Jokes He's 'Not Nearly Cool Enough'

Ryan Hurd is a Lizzo fan!

While sitting down with PEOPLE Now on Wednesday, the country music singer revealed who his dream collaboration would be, and it’s the iconic “Truth Hurts” singer.

“I get asked this question all the time and this is a hard one because there are so many people that do amazing stuff not just in like country music but like pop music,” Hurd tells PEOPLE. “I love the Lizzo record.”

“I’m not nearly cool enough to be on a collaboration with Lizzo,” he jokingly adds. “But if I could write a song that was cool enough for her to be on, that’s who I’d pick right now.”

While he may not feel like he’s written something worthy of “Juice” singer, Hurd is known to have written songs for country music favorites Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan. Hurd tells PEOPLE it’s fun to work with artists who “appreciate great songs” and are “appreciative of somebody [that’s] behind-the-scenes.”

“I just look at those guys and they’re really great ambassadors for our genre and I just have a lot of pride in the fact that I can have a tiny little piece of their country music,” the “Diamonds or Twine” singer says.

He’s also written and collaborated with wife Maren Morris — who has been “the muse” behind most of the songs he writes, Hurd tells PEOPLE.

The pair tied the knot in March 2018, and have since worked together on several songs and music videos, including her recent hit single “The Bones.”

While talking to PEOPLE, he discussed their romantic music video for the song, which was shot while the couple vacationed in Maui, Hawaii.

“We were on vacation and we brought our friend Alex to shoot it and it’s all on film,” Hurd explains to PEOPLE. “We really just did the Road to Hana and took a video of it, it was great.”

And the song itself holds a special place in Hurd’s heart, who explains to PEOPLE that it was a snapshot of the beginning of their marriage.

“The song is really special…I know it was right at the beginning of our marriage,” he says. “Just having a song written about your relationship in that way was really cool, and then to be a part of the video.

“You take like little mementos with you as you do this country music journey and that’s one that I’ll always have,” he adds.

PEOPLE Now airs live Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app.