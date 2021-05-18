Stepping into the Circle! Go Behind-the-Scenes with Ryan Hurd at His Grand Ole Opry Debut

"Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it's mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time," the country singer-songwriter wrote

By Ryan Hurd May 18, 2021 03:25 PM

Credit: Nicki Fletcher

Being featured in this incredible lineup for my Opry debut was something I'll never forget. It doesn't get much better than this.

Credit: Nicki Fletcher

As we were getting ready for soundcheck, I couldn't help but picture the seats filled for the show later that night. The view from the circle is a really sacred moment for any country artist and I couldn't help but stop for a moment to take it all in.

Credit: Nicki Fletcher

Before each show, I always like to take a few minutes before with just me and my guitar to mentally prepare.

Credit: Nicki Fletcher

I don't think it really sank in that I was going to be performing at the Opry until I arrived the day of the show. That's when it all really hit me for the first time.

Credit: Nicki Fletcher

Looking out into the audience and seeing Maren and Hayes was one of the most special moments of the night. I'm so glad I was able to share that night with them.

Credit: Nicki Fletcher

It was really special to have Maren join me on stage to perform "Chasin' After You." I love that we were able to experience that moment together.

Credit: Nicki Fletcher

When I was getting ready to walk out on stage I couldn't help but feel so much gratitude for all of the people who had a hand in helping me step into that circle for the first time.

