Stepping into the Circle! Go Behind-the-Scenes with Ryan Hurd at His Grand Ole Opry Debut
"Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it's mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time," the country singer-songwriter wrote
Being featured in this incredible lineup for my Opry debut was something I'll never forget. It doesn't get much better than this.
As we were getting ready for soundcheck, I couldn't help but picture the seats filled for the show later that night. The view from the circle is a really sacred moment for any country artist and I couldn't help but stop for a moment to take it all in.
Before each show, I always like to take a few minutes before with just me and my guitar to mentally prepare.
I don't think it really sank in that I was going to be performing at the Opry until I arrived the day of the show. That's when it all really hit me for the first time.
Looking out into the audience and seeing Maren and Hayes was one of the most special moments of the night. I'm so glad I was able to share that night with them.
It was really special to have Maren join me on stage to perform "Chasin' After You." I love that we were able to experience that moment together.
When I was getting ready to walk out on stage I couldn't help but feel so much gratitude for all of the people who had a hand in helping me step into that circle for the first time.
