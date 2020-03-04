Ryan Hurd Says Wife Maren Morris Is 'Okay' Following Deadly Nashville Tornado in Their Neighborhood

Ryan Hurd says his wife Maren Morris is “okay” following the deadly Nashville tornado that hit their neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Talking to PEOPLE Now on Wednesday, Hurd, 33, discussed the tornado that left at least 25 people in Tennessee dead, according to The Tennessean, and left a trail of destruction in their wake.

“A tornado went through East Nashville where we live and it’s really sad,” he shared. “All of the places that we love and a lot of the streets that we drive and walk down are really affected by it.”

He added, “It’s just really hard to see your community go through something like that, especially in the middle of the night. But I think the one really special thing about Nashville is we’ve seen it before, with things like the flood [in 2010]. It’s a community that really does come together.”

Hurd, who is in New York for press and two shows this week, said it was hard for him to be away from the city he loves and that he and Morris are “just thinking about other people who lost their homes.”

The couple, who are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child, a boy, later this month, both posted on Twitter about the deadly tornado.

“The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city,” Morris, 29, wrote on Twitter. “There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes.”

Hurd added: “We are ok. I’m in New York and Maren and our house are fine, but our neighborhood is not. Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time.”

Tons of other country stars have reacted to the horrific tornado, including Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves and Cassadee Pope.

Underwood spoke out about the devastating tornados on the Today show Tuesday, sharing that she and her family — husband Mike Fisher, and sons Jacob, 13 months, and Isaiah, 5 — were all safe and sound.

“I’m like texting people I know, and I’m asking my husband if everybody’s good,” Underwood, 36, said. “He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house.”

On her Instagram Story, Musgraves wrote: “Scary way to wake up. We’re lucky but some of my friends weren’t. So sad for Nashville.”

“The dogs, our home and I are safe,” Pope wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who reached out. My thoughts are with those who lost their homes and businesses during this crazy tornado. The storms aren’t over so stay safe and sheltered, Nashville 🙏.”

Pope’s boyfriend, former Nashville star Sam Palladio, added in his own tweet: “I’m devastated by the news coming out of Nashville right now. Praying everyone is safe. So many favourite places are just gone.”

The first tornado was reported around 12:38 a.m. CST, moving east about 45 mph, the National Weather Service said. Two more touched down in Putnam County, about 100 miles east of Nashville.

In downtown Nashville alone, about 40 buildings collapsed, the Nashville Fire Department said. Schools, businesses and one popular concert venue were all reduced to rubble.

“Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated,” Mayor John Cooper tweeted following the destruction. “Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let’s come together as a community once more.”