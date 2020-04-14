Ryan Hurd just covered Taylor Swift — to a t!

On Tuesday, the country singer-songwriter released his rendition of Swift’s steamy Lover standout “False God,” which Hurd recently covered throughout his recent Platonic Tour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thank you @taylorswift13 for the song clinic. My favorite song off of Lover. We covered this live on Platonic, it felt like a deep dive into someone else’s poetry,” Hurd, 33, wrote on Twitter.

Swift, 30, was quick to offer her stamp of approval, replying, “Love this so much” alongside the praying hands emoji.

This, of course, isn’t the first time “To a T” singer Hurd has covered Swift: Last year, he covered her reputation track “Dress” on tour. And it appears Swift has been a longtime fan of Hurd and his wife, Maren Morris. Over the years, she’s included songs from both (Hurd’s “Love in a Bar” and Morris’ “Sugar”) on public playlists. And in 2018, invited Morris out onstage to sing her hit “The Middle” during a stop on her massive reputation stadium tour.

Image zoom Ryan Hurd; Taylor Swift Taylor Hill/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

WATCH: Ryan Hurd Is Afraid to Get Taylor Swift Lyrics Wrong During His Tour: ‘It’s Fun and Scary’

Before releasing music as an artist himself, Hurd got his start in Nashville as a songwriter, crafting tracks for Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley.

RELATED: It’s a Boy! Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Welcome Son Hayes Andrew: ‘Love of Our Lives’

He’s been keeping busy. Last fall, he released his third EP, Platonic; he cowrote Lady Antebellum’s latest No. 1 hit “What If I Never Get Over You”; and in March, he and Morris welcomed their first child together, son Hayes Andrew.