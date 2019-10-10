My music comes from my heart. Whether it’s love, heartbreak or you need something to raise a glass to, these are experiences we all go through and relate to, just told from my perspective.

For years I chipped away at figuring out who I was as an artist and what I wanted to say, but the day I met my producer busbee all the pieces of the puzzle fell into place. He got what I was doing instantly and helped me bring it to life.

I learned so much more than just music from him, he was a truly inspiring man with a heart and passion for people. I hope every day I get closer to living life more like he did.