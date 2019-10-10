Go Behind-the-Scenes with Country Singer Ryan Griffin for His Debut Music Video 'Right Here Right Now'

Having already hit No. 1 as a songwriter with Kelsea Ballerini's "Dibs," Ryan Griffin is now paving his own way as an artist with his debut single "Right Here Right Now" — and paying tribute to his late producer Busbee
By Ryan Griffin
October 10, 2019 09:56 AM

1 of 9

Joe Gonzalez

Couldn’t hide a smile on set of my first-ever music video shoot. Every moment feels like a milestone, and I don’t take a single one for granted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Joe Gonzalez

When I closed my eyes and listened to this song, I saw the video like a movie going frame by frame through my mind. It was completely different from how I had originally viewed the song and lyrics while writing it.

I felt this intense passion and desperation between two people in love as if it were the last few moments of their life and all they had left was “Right Here Right Now.”

3 of 9

Joe Gonzalez

The director, Nicholas Lam, was able to take that vision and turn it into reality. The way he tells stories through videos is so similar to the way I tell them with songwriting.

I saw a few examples of his work and knew he would be the perfect director to capture the intensity of what I want people to feel.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Joe Gonzalez

We shot the video in downtown L.A. The energy of the city matches the upbeat vibe of the song. My music is country, with some of the pop and R&B influences I grew up on mixed in.

Advertisement

5 of 9

Joe Gonzalez

My music comes from my heart. Whether it’s love, heartbreak or you need something to raise a glass to, these are experiences we all go through and relate to, just told from my perspective.

For years I chipped away at figuring out who I was as an artist and what I wanted to say, but the day I met my producer busbee all the pieces of the puzzle fell into place. He got what I was doing instantly and helped me bring it to life.

I learned so much more than just music from him, he was a truly inspiring man with a heart and passion for people. I hope every day I get closer to living life more like he did.

6 of 9

Joe Gonzalez

Right Here Right Now” feels like the perfect debut song. Every experience I’ve had has led to this very moment. I often struggle to live in the moment, and I hope this song reminds people that tomorrow isn’t a given and today is worth living.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Joe Gonzalez

There’s a fun scene in the video where in the midst of chaos, the couple is carefree, just letting loose and having a blast together. It’s a perfect reflection of the song’s message.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Joe Gonzalez

The director, Nick, and me right after we wrapped the last scene at 3:00 A.M. It was a long day, but the finished product was so worth it.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.