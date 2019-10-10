Go Behind-the-Scenes with Country Singer Ryan Griffin for His Debut Music Video 'Right Here Right Now'
Couldn’t hide a smile on set of my first-ever music video shoot. Every moment feels like a milestone, and I don’t take a single one for granted.
When I closed my eyes and listened to this song, I saw the video like a movie going frame by frame through my mind. It was completely different from how I had originally viewed the song and lyrics while writing it.
I felt this intense passion and desperation between two people in love as if it were the last few moments of their life and all they had left was “Right Here Right Now.”
The director, Nicholas Lam, was able to take that vision and turn it into reality. The way he tells stories through videos is so similar to the way I tell them with songwriting.
I saw a few examples of his work and knew he would be the perfect director to capture the intensity of what I want people to feel.
We shot the video in downtown L.A. The energy of the city matches the upbeat vibe of the song. My music is country, with some of the pop and R&B influences I grew up on mixed in.
My music comes from my heart. Whether it’s love, heartbreak or you need something to raise a glass to, these are experiences we all go through and relate to, just told from my perspective.
For years I chipped away at figuring out who I was as an artist and what I wanted to say, but the day I met my producer busbee all the pieces of the puzzle fell into place. He got what I was doing instantly and helped me bring it to life.
I learned so much more than just music from him, he was a truly inspiring man with a heart and passion for people. I hope every day I get closer to living life more like he did.
“Right Here Right Now” feels like the perfect debut song. Every experience I’ve had has led to this very moment. I often struggle to live in the moment, and I hope this song reminds people that tomorrow isn’t a given and today is worth living.
There’s a fun scene in the video where in the midst of chaos, the couple is carefree, just letting loose and having a blast together. It’s a perfect reflection of the song’s message.
The director, Nick, and me right after we wrapped the last scene at 3:00 A.M. It was a long day, but the finished product was so worth it.