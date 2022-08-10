Ryan Griffin Performs Live Acoustic Version of 'Slow Down Sunrise' at Lakeside Sessions: Watch

Ryan Griffin has delivered the acoustic version of his latest single "Slow Down Sunrise."

As part of the 32-year-old country star's Lakeside Sessions series, Griffin performed an intimate rendition "Slow Down Sunrise" from his project of the same name.

Speaking about the significance of the song and its acoustic moment, Griffin tells PEOPLE, "'Slow Down Sunrise' is the title track from my new EP and it's also one of my favorite songs on the album. It's about never being able to get enough time with the person you love."

He adds, "We put a bit of a playful spin on it, actually having a conversation with the sunrise. When we shot this acoustic Lakeside Session, it only felt right to film after sunset to really match the song's sentiment."

The singer, who kicked off his 25-city Slow Down Sunrise tour earlier this month, was recently joined by his wife Talia and their two sons, Levi Hart, 6, and Jude Michael, 2, on the road. In a sweet clip shared on Instagram over the weekend, Griffin laid down his boys for bed in his tour bus before they made sentimental memories. His song "Slow Down Sunrise" was heard over the clip.

"I love my family. I love my job. When the two collide? My favorite thing ever!!" he captioned the post. "Loved having a weekend where they could join me out on the road not too long ago..."

Griffin previously told PEOPLE how Levi often serves as his songwriting inspiration.

"It's a different level of love that you have for your child. I've always heard it and all the clichés are true. But it helped my songwriting for sure, because it puts me in a different mindset," he said in 2017.

It's that love and affection that's going to keep Griffin on his toes for quite some time. "I was drinking a bourbon the other night and he was sitting in my lap and I look down and his fingers are dipped in my bourbon and he's putting them in his mouth."

After welcoming Jude in 2020, the star told PEOPLE the special meaning behind his middle name.

"On July 27 at 3 a.m., we welcomed another precious boy into the Griffin family," he said at the time. "We chose the name Jude Michael, which means 'praise' and 'he who is like God.' "

He went on to say that "Michael was specifically chosen to honor our dear friend Busbee," the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer who died of brain cancer in September 2019 at the age of 43.