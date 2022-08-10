Ryan Griffin Performs Live Acoustic Version of 'Slow Down Sunrise' at Lakeside Sessions: Watch

"When we shot this acoustic Lakeside Session, it only felt right to film after sunset to really match the song's sentiment," Ryan Griffin tells PEOPLE

By
Published on August 10, 2022 04:15 PM

Ryan Griffin has delivered the acoustic version of his latest single "Slow Down Sunrise."

As part of the 32-year-old country star's Lakeside Sessions series, Griffin performed an intimate rendition "Slow Down Sunrise" from his project of the same name.

Speaking about the significance of the song and its acoustic moment, Griffin tells PEOPLE, "'Slow Down Sunrise' is the title track from my new EP and it's also one of my favorite songs on the album. It's about never being able to get enough time with the person you love."

He adds, "We put a bit of a playful spin on it, actually having a conversation with the sunrise. When we shot this acoustic Lakeside Session, it only felt right to film after sunset to really match the song's sentiment."

Ryan Griffin
Ryan Griffin. Dove Shore

The singer, who kicked off his 25-city Slow Down Sunrise tour earlier this month, was recently joined by his wife Talia and their two sons, Levi Hart, 6, and Jude Michael, 2, on the road. In a sweet clip shared on Instagram over the weekend, Griffin laid down his boys for bed in his tour bus before they made sentimental memories. His song "Slow Down Sunrise" was heard over the clip.

"I love my family. I love my job. When the two collide? My favorite thing ever!!" he captioned the post. "Loved having a weekend where they could join me out on the road not too long ago..."

Ryan Griffin
Ryan Griffin. Dove Shore

Griffin previously told PEOPLE how Levi often serves as his songwriting inspiration.

"It's a different level of love that you have for your child. I've always heard it and all the clichés are true. But it helped my songwriting for sure, because it puts me in a different mindset," he said in 2017.

It's that love and affection that's going to keep Griffin on his toes for quite some time. "I was drinking a bourbon the other night and he was sitting in my lap and I look down and his fingers are dipped in my bourbon and he's putting them in his mouth."

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Joins Haim Onstage in London for Surprise Mashup: 'Would You Sing With Us?'

After welcoming Jude in 2020, the star told PEOPLE the special meaning behind his middle name.

"On July 27 at 3 a.m., we welcomed another precious boy into the Griffin family," he said at the time. "We chose the name Jude Michael, which means 'praise' and 'he who is like God.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He went on to say that "Michael was specifically chosen to honor our dear friend Busbee," the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer who died of brain cancer in September 2019 at the age of 43.

Related Articles
Brooke Eden
Brooke Eden Revels in the Freedom to Be Vulnerable on Her New EP: 'I Have Nothing to Hide'
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home"
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring
Naomi Judd: 'A River Of Time' Celebration on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
At Stirring Tribute to Mom Naomi Judd, Wynonna Announces Tour Will Go On: 'That's What She Would Want'
BRELAND hosts "BRELAND & Friends" concert to benefit the Oasis Center at Ryman Auditorium, Sponsored by Amazon Music
BRELAND Dazzles with Help from Friends Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and More
Hardy
HARDY on the Importance of Shutting Off the Noise: 'Silence Is the Greatest Thing to Me'
Role Model
Role Model on His First Coachella Set, How Love Inspires His Music and Why Este Haim Is Like a 'Mother' to Him
Midland Feels an Evolution in the Air, Courtesy of New Album The Last Resort: Greetings From.
Country Trio Midland Says New Album 'The Last Resort: Greetings From' 'Feels Like an Evolution of Sorts'
FOR KING + COUNTRY
What FOR KING + COUNTRY Learned from Pandemic 'Intermission': 'An Amazing Moment to Slow Down'
Sorana
Sorana Drops Acoustic Version of 'redruM' to Demonstrate the 'Rawness' of the Heartbreak Anthem
Vance Joy
Vance Joy Releases a 'Chilled' and 'Hypnotic' Live Video Version of 'Don't Fade' — Watch
country radio seminar recap
Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Lady A, Maren Morris and More! Stars Shine at Nashville Radio Gathering
Haim
Haim Updated Adam Sandler's 'Chanukah Song' — And They've Got His Support: 'Love You Ladies'
NOA Kirel Kang Daniel Ayra Starr
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022
Ryan Griffin baby
Country Singer Ryan Griffin and Wife Talia Welcome Son Jude Michael: 'Another Precious Boy'