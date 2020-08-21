Ruston Kelly Wishes Estranged Wife Kacey Musgraves a Happy Birthday: 'I Got Your Back'

Nearly two months after announcing their separation, the musician shared the sweet birthday message on his Instagram story

Happy birthday, Kacey Musgraves!

On Friday, the country singer celebrated her 32nd birthday — and her estranged husband Ruston Kelly had a sweet message for her.

"Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion… are made better people by it," he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a black and white photo of Musgraves.

"I got your back," he added. "Happy birthday @spacekacey."

Earlier in the day, Musgraves shared a selfie video on her Instagram Story singing along to Victoria Monet's song "Jaguar." She also reposted some of her friends' birthday wishes, including her makeup artist Moani Lee and Gigi Hadid. She hadn't yet shared Kelly's.

"happy birthday moonshine @spaceykacey 💫," Hadid captioned the throwback photo. "November 13, 2019 - glammin before the CMAs, Nashville."

Kelly's post comes just weeks after Musgraves wished him a happy 32nd birthday — and a similar, touching message.

"Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly," she wrote then. "Happy Birthday! I'm in your corner."

Musgraves and Kelly announced the end of their relationship on July 3, telling PEOPLE in a statement that they made the "painful decision together."

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," their statement said.

Since then, the two have shared support for each other online.

"This song, y'all," Musgraves wrote on Twitter about his track "Pressure," calling it "such an exquisite song" on Instagram.

Kelly responded to the "Butterflies" singer's message, writing, "u convinced me to" on Twitter along with a black heart emoji.

In their July 3 statement, they wrote that the two were "put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

"We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can," they continued. "It simply just didn't work."