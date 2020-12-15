Country Singer Ruston Kelly Is 'Happy and Grateful' to Celebrate 2 Years of Sobriety

Ruston Kelly is celebrating a big milestone: two full years of sobriety.

The 32-year-old shared the news with an Instagram post on Tuesday, captioning a sweet selfie where he's seen smiling from ear to ear and flashing a peace sign.

"I'm two years clean today," he wrote. "Happy and grateful and very, very, very lucky."

Fellow artists and fans alike congratulated the singer-songwriter.

"Yeah Ruston!!! Keep strong 💪 you are great man!!! Your music makes people’s life better!!!" one person wrote.

"We are so lucky to have you here on this dang earth with us. 🖤," a third person added.

"You look bright, alive, and full of joy my friend. It's in your eyes," wrote singer John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash. "Congratulations."

Kelly has been open about his journey to sobriety. In an interview with Esquire back in September, the singer spoke about his album Shape & Destroy, in which he confronts his addiction in its lyrics.

"I've always had an issue with self-control in my life. I've been emotionally reckless at times and I've definitely abused myself with copious amounts of drugs and illicit materials and doing crazy things, and being wild without purpose and that is dangerous," he told the outlet. "It could be creatively fueling, but I think what's really helped ground me is learning the difference between creative spontaneity and emotional recklessness in everyday life. And that line had always been blurred for me and quarantine was a way for me to sit back, take inventory mentally, spiritually, physically."

He also told the outlet that he's felt a sense of optimism through his sobriety journey, comparing it to "gold in all the sediment."

My job here on Earth is to be as transparent and honest as possible and hopefully, that will help someone else be that way, too," he added.

Kelly's sobriety anniversary comes six months after he and his ex-wife Kacey Musgraves, 32, split following more than two years of marriage.

"We've made this painful decision together," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE on July 3. "We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

Since the split, the former pair have remained seemingly friendly. Just weeks after their separation, Musgraves wished him a happy 32nd birthday.

"Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly," she wrote in a post she shared on her Instagram story. "Happy Birthday! I'm in your corner."

The following month, Ruston returned the kind gesture and wished the country star a happy birthday in an Instagram story post of his own.

"Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion… are made better people by it," he wrote in a tribute of his own.