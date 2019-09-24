Going to the Garden! Behind-the-Scenes with Russell Dickerson as He Opens for Thomas Rhett at MSG

As single "Every Little Thing" hits the Top 10, the country star soaks up his success opening for Thomas Rhett at New York City's place to play
By People Staff
September 23, 2019 11:10 PM

I don’t usually get nervous before a show but I was definitely nervous about playing Madison Square Garden!

I mean, we’re playing to a sold-out crown in the world’s most famous arena! WHAT?!

Backstage post meet and greet.

A moment between me and my wife Kailey, backstage on the way to the green room for a pre-show band and crew meeting before our set. 

I lead a pre-show prayer ritual every show night. 

So blown away by NYC’s support over the years. I’ve played sitting on top of a bar for NYCountrySwag with a microphone duct-taped to a mic stand with about 25 people there.

The fact that you all are packed MSG tonight singing my songs….Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!

A little guitar solo moment captured during the set. 

I can’t believe it. Y’all are the most incredible fans!

