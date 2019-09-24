I don’t usually get nervous before a show but I was definitely nervous about playing Madison Square Garden!
I mean, we’re playing to a sold-out crown in the world’s most famous arena! WHAT?!
Backstage post meet and greet.
A moment between me and my wife Kailey, backstage on the way to the green room for a pre-show band and crew meeting before our set.
I lead a pre-show prayer ritual every show night.
So blown away by NYC’s support over the years. I’ve played sitting on top of a bar for NYCountrySwag with a microphone duct-taped to a mic stand with about 25 people there.
The fact that you all are packed MSG tonight singing my songs….Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!
A little guitar solo moment captured during the set.
I can’t believe it. Y’all are the most incredible fans!