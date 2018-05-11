Russell Dickerson‘s hit love song “Yours” was inspired by his relationship with wife Kailey Dickerson, and now the duo have teamed up for his latest music video for “Blue Tacoma.”

Co-directed by Kailey and her brother Toben Seymour, the music features organic footage of the couple frolicking on the beach and showing off cute PDA during a road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway.

“I love working with my wife because she understands me more than anyone else,” the country star, 31 — who teamed up with Firestone Tire for the video and nabbed his first ACM Award nomination this year — tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She has impeccable vision and direction for everything we do.”

“She has been there from day one,” he adds. “On top of shooting the ‘Yours’ music video, she has shot every album cover. We’re both all in on this dream!”

Kailey and Russell Dickerson Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Dickerson’s debut single “Yours” hit number one and also went platinum after its release. “This year has been so gratifying,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year. “I’ve believed in this song since the day we wrote it over four years ago, so fighting for this song and never giving up has been so rewarding as an artist and a writer.”

He and Kailey met in Nashville when both were enrolled in Belmont University’s prestigious vocal performance program. Though they started off as friends, the duo eventually fell head over heels for one another.

“Working together is my favorite part of our story. I decided to go full-time filming Russ on the road because I’d rather be with him than anyone else,” says Kailey. “Because we’re best friends and believe in each other more than anyone else, we feel unstoppable.”

Dickerson will join Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker starting in July on their Summer Plays On tour.