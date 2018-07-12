Watch Russell Dickerson's Intimate Performance of His Hit Song 'Blue Tacoma'

Russell Dickerson‘s hit single “Blue Tacoma” is the perfect tune for a breezy summer day, and now he’s giving fans an acoustic version of the track.

“I wrote ‘Blue Tacoma’ about a road trip with my wife down the PCH in California,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively about the song, which he performed for YouTube: Nashville Sessions below. “We captured the colors and the pictures and just the complete beauty of this trip in the lyrics.”

The country singer, 31, teamed up with his wife Kailey for the song’s official music video, which features the couple frolicking on the beach and showing off plenty of PDA.

RELATED: Russell Dickerson Opens Up About Shooting ‘Blue Tacoma’ Video Directed by (and Starring!) Wife Kailey

Russell Dickerson Kailey Dickerson

“I love working with my wife because she understands me more than anyone else,” he previously said about the music video, which Kailey co-directed with her brother Toben Seymour. “She has impeccable vision and direction for everything we do.”

RELATED VIDEO: ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean Thanks Country Community After ‘Rough Year’: Your Support ‘Meant the World’

Dickerson’s debut single “Yours” — which was also inspired by his relationship with Kailey — hit number one and also went platinum after its release.

Kailey and Russell Dickerson Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Russell Dickerson: ‘I Love to Go, Go, Go’

The couple met in Nashville when both were enrolled in Belmont University’s prestigious vocal performance program. Though they started off as friends, the duo eventually fell head over heels for one another.