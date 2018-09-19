Runaway June Tease Carly Pearce About Michael Ray as Singer Admits Their Love Makes Her 'Sick'

Even Carly Pearce is a little grossed out by her picture-perfect relationship with Michael Ray.

The 28-year-old country singer recently sat down with friends (and fellow country music stars) Runaway June for their new series, Off the Road with Runaway June, and admitted that she finds her romance with Ray to be nauseatingly adorable.

“I’ve never known a situation like this — I always hear about them,” she joked in PEOPLE’s exclusive premiere of the clip. “I feel like I need a trash can at all times to throw up in because I make myself sick.”

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne is all for it. “You and Michael are the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said. “I’m obsessed.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Runaway June — whose debut EP, with their current hit single “Buy My Own Drinks,” is out now — talk about how they got their name.

The ACM Award-nominated trio (Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland) explain it all started with a dream.

“My grandma came to me in a dream, and her name was June,” Wayne said. “And so when we were coming up with names I said, ‘June is a really pretty name.’ And [Naomi] was like, ‘I have a sister named June.’ “

Mulholland, meanwhile, was drawn to the name June for different reasons, having gone on a 23-day hike that month. “For me it was the month and for them it was the name,” she explained.

“Every year in June, significant things happen,” Cooke added.

In addition to their music, the band is finding a new way to connect with their fans through their web series.

“It’s rare these days that we actually get to spend quality time with friends and family now that we’re on the road pretty consistently. Many of our friends also do what we do so scheduling is tough, but it’s so important to us to keep our relationships healthy because they’re such a huge source of motivation and inspiration,” Wayne told PEOPLE.

Cooke added, “After realizing that balance, we started doing little get-togethers at Jen’s house where Hannah would cook and we would hang out, drink wine, and play music.”

Soon, the trio realized they may have had something bigger on their hands.

“One day we got to talking and were like, we should film some of these just to have them…and from there, Off The Road with Runaway June was started,” Mulholland said.

The fast-rising act are going out on the road with Carrie Underwood for her Cry Pretty Tour in 2019. And that’s something Pearce couldn’t be happier about.

“That’s crazy,” she said. “Like, hello! That’s like, the ultimate female [country star].”

“We’ve honestly been working on our EP, our album, for two years,” Mulholland continued. “Just to have new music out, we’re so excited.”