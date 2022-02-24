Runaway June Lead Singer Naomi Cooke Johnson Leaves Group to Go Solo: 'Incredibly Excited'

Runaway June's lead singer Naomi Cooke Johnson is going solo.

The singer announced on Wednesday that after spending seven years as part of the country trio, she will be parting ways with bandmates Jennifer Wayne and Natalie Stovall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am incredibly excited to officially be able to announce that I am taking a new musical journey as a solo artist, and I am beyond excited to share new stories and music with you," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "It has been 7 wonderful years as the lead singer of Runaway June, and I am so grateful for the memories and time well spent with my bandmates, Hannah [Mulholland], Jen and Natalie."

Johnson, 32, formed the group with Wayne and Mulholland in 2015, and Stovall was brought into the fold after Mulholland's departure in early 2020.

The "Buy My Own Drinks" singer wrote that she's been finding it "extremely difficult" to keep her upcoming projects under wraps, but has plans to share with fans soon.

"I miss you guys so much, and can't wait to see y'all out on the road," she wrote. "I love you guys so much I could burst."

Runaway June released their debut album Blue Roses in June 2019, and have hit the road with stars like Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

Johnson — who married Boys Like Girls frontman Martin Johnson in July — told PEOPLE last year that during the pandemic, the trio grew even closer as they worked together on new music.

Naomi Cooke Johnson Naomi Cooke Johnson | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

"At a time when we didn't know what was going to happen next, we concentrated on what we knew, and that was the fact that we loved each other and we absolutely love making music together," she said. "So, we put our heads down and got to work."