Inside Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June's Oceanfront Florida Wedding: All the Photos

The country couple were married Saturday in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

By Sarah Michaud
January 13, 2021 09:15 PM

THE VENUE

The couple chose Santa Rosa Beach for their ceremony because they "love" the area and "really wanted to get married on the water."

"Jennifer grew up on the beach, and there's something so calming and healing about the ocean," Moody said. "We are having a boat 'sail off' after we tie the knot."

MOTHER AND DAUGHTER

Wayne's mom, actress Aissa Wayne, helped the bride-to-be with final touches ahead of the ceremony.

THE VOWS

Dianne Krus — whom Wayne called Moody's "guardian angel" throughout his 11 years in Nashville — married the couple, who wrote their own vows.

THE DRESS

Wayne wore a custom dress by Nashville-based designer Tyler Minor, which she described as "very simple and beautiful."

"The dress is made of crepe chiffon," she said. "It's a very classic style with some Bohemian and western flair."

PANDEMIC PRECAUTIONS

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wayne, 38, and Moody, 29, opted to have a "very small" wedding ceremony on the beach with less than 20 guests, inviting only their immediate family and best friends. In early 2020, Wayne went through her own battle with COVID-19.

"We are taking COVID very seriously and have requested that all of the guests receive a recent COVID test before attending," the couple told PEOPLE ahead of their big day. "We are having the ceremony outdoors with plenty of room to social distance."

THE FLORALS

Modody's mom Robin Renee decorated the venue with old driftwood, greenery and flowers — and she also made her new daughter-in-law's bouquet!

THE DOGS

The wedding party also featured some four-legged friends — Wayne's two dogs, who served as the ring bearers.

 

 

WHIRLWIND WEDDING

The couple were engaged at the same place they first met on Dec. 28 after six months of dating. Although it's been a bit of a whirlwind, the couple said they "couldn't wait a second longer" to get married.

THE RINGS

For the "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue" tradition, Wayne wore her grandmother Pilar Pallete's engagement ring from her grandfather, late film icon John Wayne.

"On their 10th anniversary, he matched the diamond and had it reset in a flower setting," Wayne said. "Austin used his grandmother's diamonds to create an engagement ring for me [made with help from my best friend's mom, Dobrila Pintar,] in the flower setting as well." 

She also added her other grandmother's little blue ring for "something blue."

THE KISS

In order to keep their relationship strong, Moody said they "always put each other first, no matter what." But there's one exception to that rule for Wayne — "the dogs," Moody joked.

THE FOOD

After the ceremony, the couple hosted a "casual reception" with catered food from Cowgirl Kitchen, plus Duke bourbon and Caymus wine. This was followed by the traditional cake smash, featuring gluten-free cheesecakes by Patricia Mitchell.

LOOKING AHEAD

As to what they're most excited for about marriage, Wayne said that Moody can't wait to see "his last name" on her driver's license. "But, in all seriousness, we are both so excited to start a life and family together," she added.

 

