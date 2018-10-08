Congratulations to the happy couple!

Hannah Mulholland, who makes up one-third of the country group Runaway June, tied the knot with Ian Jay during a romantic elopement on Friday.

“WE ELOPED!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a breathtakingly beautiful photo of the singer leaning back into her husband’s arms while sharing a kiss on the lips. The image also gave fans a glimpse at her lace tiered wedding gown as well as her beautiful bouquet of flowers.

“We had a beautiful day in the California redwoods with our immediate family,” she wrote, detailing their special day. “A rainy morning hike, ceremony in the forest with our family playing live music, followed by an amazing local vegan dinner prepared especially for us by @thebewilderedpig, and a homemade wedding cake. 9 guests, 2 days, and 1 epic celebration.”

“I love you @ianphillipjay !” she added.

Alongside the same photo, her husband wrote, “Yesterday I married my best friend and the most beautiful soul I’ve ever met!”

“We had the most incredible day and one we’ll cherish forever. I love you so much @hannahsmusic Thank you @themadrones for such a beautiful location @willkhouryphotography for your incredible talents behind the lens @onlyonetailoring and @corazon_agencyfor putting me in the perfect suit and @thebewilderedpig for a phenomenal dinner celebration. We can’t imagine a better day,” he added.

The couple announced their engagement in Sept. 2017 and ended up saying “I do” less than three months after celebrating their 7th anniversary.

In addition to Mulholland, Runway Jane is comprised of Jennifer Wayne, granddaughter to legendary actor John Wayne, and Naomi Cooke.

The ACM Award-nominated band’s hit single “Lipstick” made them the first all-female trio to earn a top 25 hit on the country charts in a decade and they’re about to hit the road with Carrie Underwood for her Cry Pretty Tour in 2019.

“That’s crazy,” Peace recently told PEOPLE. “Like, hello! That’s like, the ultimate female [country star].”

“We’ve honestly been working on our EP, our album, for two years,” Mulholland added, in reference to the group’s self-titled release, that just came out in September. “Just to have new music out, we’re so excited.”

Explaining the origin of their unusual name, the group previously told PEOPLE that they all share a similar experience of leaving their hometowns to pursue music in Nashville — and the second part of the band’s name centers on the significance of June, in all meanings of the word, in each of their lives.

“One constant that kept coming up was June — the name June, the month June, there were just all these correlations,” Cooke explained. “So we were like, ‘Okay, maybe there’s something to June.’ I have a sister named June, Jen’s grandmother’s name is June and for Hannah it’s the month. A lot of cool things have happened to us in June.”

Wayne also noted that the band signed their record deal in June. “It’s lucky for us,” Cooke added.