Country Legend and Hee Haw Host Roy Clark Dies at 85

Country superstar Roy Clark has died. He was 85.

A rep for the Grammy-award winning singer confirmed to PEOPLE that Clark succumbed to complications from pneumonia, which he had contracted shortly before his death. He died at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday morning.

The singer is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara, and their five children.

According to a press release, a memorial service will be held for the singer in Tulsa.

His passing was mourned by celebrities, including fellow country star Keith Urban.

“My first CMA memory is sitting on my living room floor watching Roy Clark tear it up. Sending my love and respect to him and his family for all he did,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Grand Ole Opry also tweeted out their condolences, writing, “Roy, thank you for always spreading laughter, kindness, and positivity. We’ll keep it goin’ for ya!”

They also included a quote from the late star that emphasized his kindness.

“The next chance you get, do somethin’ nice for somebody – say ‘good day,’ hold a door open – and don’t wait around for a thank you… you don’t need it.” — Roy Clark”

Clark first catapulted to superstardom as the co-host of country variety show Hee Haw, which ran for 24 years, and according to Billboard is the longest-running syndicated show in television history.

Over his lengthy career in country music, Clark scored many hits, including “Yesterday, When I Was Young,” “Come Live With Me” and “Somewhere Between Love and Tomorrow.” Fifty of the singer’s songs landed on the Hot Country Songs chart, and he also had six songs make a splash on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard reported.

Roy Clark David Redfern/Redferns/Getty

Roy Clark Kirk West/Getty

Among the many honors Clark picked up throughout his career, he won the CMA Award for entertainer of the year in 1973, and Grammy Award for best country instrumental performance in 1982 for “Alabama Jubilee.”

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

According to Billboard he also holds the distinction of being the first American artist to perform in the Soviet Union.