Newly Engaged Rising Country Singer Tiera Releases 'Found It in You': 'I Knew It Was Special'

Tiera is a rising star to keep an eye on.

The country singer-songwriter, 22, released her new tune "Found It in You" on Friday — and it's perfect timing because she and her longtime love Kamren Kennedy are officially engaged, PEOPLE exclusively reveals. The pair — who've been together for six years — decided to take their relationship to the next level amid quarantining in March during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wrote 'Found It in You' with my producer Cameron Bedell in January 2019 and it wasn't until I listened to the demo again after our writing session that I knew this song was the beginning of a new chapter," she tells PEOPLE. "I always knew this song was special and I'm so excited to get to share it with everyone else."

"My fiancé, Kamren Kennedy, who is the inspiration for this song, shot the lyric video for 'Found It in You," she says. "We chose the location, Studio 615, because the last time we were there we weren't engaged."

"That was just a year ago and so much has changed since then, so we thought it would be special to go back," she tells PEOPLE.

Tiera was featured as part of CMT's Next Women of Country class of 2020.

The Alabama native sings in the first verse of the new tune: "You're the phone call picking up in the middle of the night / You're the patience I don't have when things ain't right / You're the, 'You can do it baby,' even when I don't wanna try / My mama always said that real good love is just hard to find."

The R&B infused love song continues in the chorus: "But I found it in you / Every little thing that I was missin' baby / You love me a whole different kind of crazy / You got to the heart of me / Boy the best part of me / I found it in you."

It goes on to applaud Kennedy for all that he's done throughout their years-long relationship. "You know how to make a girl smile and this girl is wild, wild about you," she sings.

The Nashville-based star on the rise was recently signed to Songs & Daughters, award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon’s female-focused publishing company. This makes her the first to sign to the publishing arm of Songs & Daughters.

Tiera has also connected with one of country's biggest stars Shania Twain, whom she met while participating in USA's Real Country.

"We have a superstar right here in front of us," Twain said of Tiera. "I want this young lady representing country music around the world."