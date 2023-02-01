Restless Road's Garrett Nichols Is Engaged to Girlfriend Taylor Garber: 'The Best Moment'

The country star popped the question in Stockholm, Sweden after four years of dating

Garrett Nichols proposing to Taylor Garber, Restless Road Engagement
Garrett Nichols and Taylor Garber. Photo: Linda Kruse in Stockholm for Flytographer

"Growing Old with You" is no longer just a song for Restless Road's Garrett Nichols!

The country singer, 26, proposed to girlfriend Taylor Garber on Tuesday at Stortorget, the oldest public square in Stockholm, Sweden.

"We have been together for a few years now and being in a place as beautiful as Sweden, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to propose," Garrett tells PEOPLE. "We are so excited for this next step in our relationship!

Garrett Nichols proposing to Taylor Garber, Restless Road Engagement
Garrett Nichols and Taylor Garber. Linda Kruse in Stockholm for Flytographer

The "On My Way" singer says he was "definitely very nervous and on edge" in the days leading up to the proposal, and had a planned speech that went out the window in the moment.

"I wanted to make sure it was perfect," he says. "I had a few things I wanted to say, but as soon as I got on one knee I forgot everything that I had planned to say… I completely blacked out and started crying. I was hoping to be really smooth and cool but I lost it when I started to propose. I couldn't keep it together at all."

Garrett Nichols proposing to Taylor Garber, Restless Road Engagement
Taylor Garber and Garrett Nichols. Linda Kruse in Stockholm for Flytographer

Still, it was perfect for Taylor, 26, who says she had "absolutely no idea" what was in store.

"I definitely went into shock, but it was the best moment I could have imagined for our engagement," she says. "I am so happy that we get to spend the rest of our lives together."

Garrett Nichols proposing to Taylor Garber, Restless Road Engagement
Garrett Nichols and Taylor Garber. Linda Kruse in Stockholm for Flytographer
Garrett Nichols proposing to Taylor Garber, Restless Road Engagement
Linda Kruse in Stockholm for Flytographer

Taylor, a jewelry designer at Belle Meade Jewelry in Nashville, is already "thrilled" to be able to start planning their wedding, and reveals she and Garrett plan to move in together when they return from Sweden.

"We are looking forward to what life looks like as an engaged couple!" she says.

Garrett Nichols proposing to Taylor Garber, Restless Road Engagement
Garrett Nichols and Taylor Garber. Linda Kruse in Stockholm for Flytographer

Garrett and his Restless Road bandmates Zach Beeken and Colton Pack recently wrapped the Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown, and are next slated to appear at Stagecoach in April.

The trio first formed in 2013 on The X Factor, where they finished in fourth place, and Nichols joined the fold in 2015 after the departure of Andrew Scholz. The group released its self-titled EP in 2020.

Garrett Nichols proposing to Taylor Garber, Restless Road Engagement
Garrett Nichols and Taylor Garber. Linda Kruse in Stockholm for Flytographer
