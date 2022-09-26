Country Singer Renee Blair and Producer Jordan Schmidt Marry in Nashville: See Their Wedding Photos

Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt have tied the knot!

The "SPF Me" singer and the award-winning producer said "I do" on Saturday at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville after five years of dating.

"He is the most incredible human I've ever met," Blair, 31, tells PEOPLE. "There are days I still can't believe I found him and get to love him."

Though their big day went off without a hitch, an unfortunate incident forced the pair to alter their altar plans. Just two weeks before their wedding, Blair was carrying a box of baby pictures up from the basement when she broke her foot.

She didn't let the incident slow her down, though, and wound up rocking a custom, blinged-out cane from Nashville designer Daniel Diamond on the wedding day.

The singer-songwriter wore a custom Alyssa Kristin dress, with sleeves for the reception by Karen Hendrix Couture, and she and Schmidt, 34, exchanged vows they wrote themselves in a ceremony officiated by her maid of honor Jamie Fritz Kugler.

The couple's dogs even mimicked the pair's wedding day outfits with miniature versions of their own.

Guests including Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay noshed on lobster rolls, truffle mac and cheese and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, as well as a blue cake that played on the tradition of something blue.

Blair's something old, meanwhile, was a vintage pair of Van Cleef & Arpels earrings from 1960 from Williams Galleries in Nashville, which also helped create her custom-made engagement ring.

She and Schmidt, who's produced hits like Mitchell Tenpenny's No. 1 "Truth About You" and "Wishful Drinking" by Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt, first started dating in July 2017 after being set up to write songs together. The partnership proved fruitful in more ways than one, and the two recently co-wrote the HARDY and Lainey Wilson duet "Wait in the Truck."

"I had never let someone truly in," Blair says of life before Schmidt. "I always was skeptical every guy would break my heart, and I gave each one who ever asked me out only a small glimpse into who I really am. There was something about Jordan, though, from the second I met him. I didn't care if I ended up heartbroken, I had a feeling that loving him fully, if only for a moment in time, would be the greatest thing I'd ever experience."

Schmidt, meanwhile, says that meeting his future wife was love at first sight.

"From the moment I met her, the first thought I had was, 'Where has she been all my life?'" he recalls.

After years of dating, Schmidt popped the question in September 2021 amid a series of health setbacks involving their dads that sparked a change in perspective. Blair's father was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year, while Schmidt's dad underwent minor heart surgery.

"We were talking about how beautiful it can be to have a relationship and memories with your grandparents while you're lucky enough to still have them around," says Blair. "We knew we wanted to start a family together and getting married felt like a great first step."

Looking ahead, Blair says she's most excited to take her new husband's last name — and to spend a month in Italy on their honeymoon next spring.

"We say 'I like you' as often as we say 'I love you,'" she says. "Sometimes you might love something or someone unconditionally but that doesn't always mean you like it at the same time. I think it's really important to love and like who your partner is and the life they lead."