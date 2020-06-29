Reese Witherspoon Mistaken for Carrie Underwood by a Fan: 'Made My Whole Life!' Singer Responds

In a case of mistaken identity, Reese Witherspoon was Carrie Underwood for a brief moment.

On Sunday, the Oscar and Emmy-winning actress, 44, tweeted about an encounter she had with a fan in Nashville who approached her at a local restaurant. "To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" Witherspoon wrote.

Though the Little Fires Everywhere star didn't tag the 37-year-old country singer, Witherspoon's compliment caught Underwood's eye. "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!" the American Idol champion responded.

Noha Hamid, the fan who mistook Witherspoon for Underwood also took notice of the exchange between the ladies and explained her celebrity run-in in a TikTok video.

"Okay, the craziest thing just happened. I was with my husband in Nashville, Tennessee, eating at a barbeque place and I see this lady with her husband and kid. And I'm like, 'That looks just like a celebrity,' and I'm trying to think of who. And I'm like, 'Oh Carrie Underwood?' " Hamid recalled.

"She's wearing like a big cowboy hat and mask so I can't really see her that well. But I'm like, 'I know I know her,' so I search Carrie Underwood. I'm like, 'Oh she lives nearby, she lives in Nashville, Brentwood-area, so I was like, 'That has to be her!' So I wait until she goes back to her car so I can ask her if it's her, not in front of everyone so I don't blow her cover. Then she's like, 'Hey oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood but have a great day!' " she described her encounter with Witherspoon.

"Oh, that's totally her and she's just lying. I go back and think about it, 'Oh my God, that's Reese Witherspoon!' And then I search and it was Reese Witherspoon and I totally asked her if she was Carrie Underwood. Now I feel like crazy and want to go back and say I'm so sorry, I love you from Legally Blonde but I don't know what I was thinking. But yeah I just met her," said Hamid, who also shared photos of Witherspoon with her youngest child, son Tennessee.