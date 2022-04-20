On Tuesday, the performer known as the "Queen of Country" announced she's working on a book set to include life lessons, food and drink recipes, and personal stories from her decades-long career

Reba McEntire's Writing a Book of Lifestyle Tips, Recipes, and Career Stories: 'My Fans Are Going to Love It'

Legendary country singer, songwriter, actress, and "single mom who works too hard" Reba McEntire is creating the latest addition to your coffee table.

On Tuesday, the 67-year-old performer known as the "Queen of Country" announced she's working on a forthcoming lifestyle book with Harper Celebrate set to include life lessons, food and drink recipes, and personal stories from the musician's decades-long career.

Set for a fall 2023 release, the currently untitled book will feature full-color photos as well as useful tips from McEntire on topics including hosting a party and packing a suitcase, and each chapter centers on a theme — "grit, family legacy, being curious, and prioritizing the things that matter most," per a press release — from one of her many hit songs.

"I'm so excited to partner with the Harper Celebrate team to create my first lifestyle book where I will share stories, behind the scenes photos, some of my favorite recipes and life lessons I've learned over the years," said the "Fancy" musician in a statement. "I know my fans are going to love it!"

"Reba is universally beloved for her talent, humor, and unapologetic authenticity," Michael Aulisio, Harper Celebrate vice president and publisher, said in a statement before noting the book will give McEntire's fans a deeper look into her world. "This book will offer readers a seat at Reba's table as she shares her hard-earned wisdom on what it means to live a good life. And let me assure you, there will be a lot of fun had along the way."