Reba McEntire's Writing a Book of Lifestyle Tips, Recipes, and Career Stories: 'My Fans Are Going to Love It'
Legendary country singer, songwriter, actress, and "single mom who works too hard" Reba McEntire is creating the latest addition to your coffee table.
On Tuesday, the 67-year-old performer known as the "Queen of Country" announced she's working on a forthcoming lifestyle book with Harper Celebrate set to include life lessons, food and drink recipes, and personal stories from the musician's decades-long career.
Set for a fall 2023 release, the currently untitled book will feature full-color photos as well as useful tips from McEntire on topics including hosting a party and packing a suitcase, and each chapter centers on a theme — "grit, family legacy, being curious, and prioritizing the things that matter most," per a press release — from one of her many hit songs.
"I'm so excited to partner with the Harper Celebrate team to create my first lifestyle book where I will share stories, behind the scenes photos, some of my favorite recipes and life lessons I've learned over the years," said the "Fancy" musician in a statement. "I know my fans are going to love it!"
"Reba is universally beloved for her talent, humor, and unapologetic authenticity," Michael Aulisio, Harper Celebrate vice president and publisher, said in a statement before noting the book will give McEntire's fans a deeper look into her world. "This book will offer readers a seat at Reba's table as she shares her hard-earned wisdom on what it means to live a good life. And let me assure you, there will be a lot of fun had along the way."
The book will mark McEntire's third author credit, as she previously co-wrote a 1994 memoir titled Reba: My Story with Tom Carter and penned a second biography, Comfort From a Country Quilt, on her own in 1999. In February, she released her latest album My Chains Are Gone, a collection of classic hymns and gospel songs featuring collaborations with Lauren Daigle, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood, and The Isaacs.
Last month, McEntire spoke to Gerard Hall and Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night ahead of the 2022 Oscars, where she performed the Best Original Song nominee "Somehow You Do" from the film Four Good Days. "Yeah, it's going to be a little nerve-wracking, but I'm here for it," she said of the performance, her second time singing at the Oscars following a 1991 rendition of "I'm Checkin' Out" from the film Postcards From the Edge. "I remember seeing Madonna and Michael Jackson in the green room," she said of the ceremony. "I remember seeing Kevin Costner and Jack Lemmon in the audience."