Reba McEntire Announces Reba's Place Restaurant and Live Music Venue with Choctaw Nation: 'Thrilled to Pieces'

Reba's Place will feature a bar, restaurant, and venue for live music, plus a retail store to purchase souvenirs in Atoka, Oklahoma

Reba McEntire is expanding her empire with her very own music venue featuring tasty treats.

The country superstar, 66, announced the creation of Reba's Place, her own restaurant, bar, and live entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. McEntire shared the exciting news during her Friday show at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

McEntire welcomed Chief Gary Batton from Choctaw Nation to announce the opening of Reba's Place, which is set to welcome its very first customers starting in 2022. The singer posted a video of her and Batton's announcement on Instagram, sharing the moment she and the chief told the audience about Reba's Place.

"We're thrilled to pieces because it's going to be right downtown Atoka," Reba said during her show. "It's going to be called Reba's Place and it's going to be in the old Masonic building. Y'all know where that is if you've been to Atoka."

She added, "We're really tickled, we're very excited about it. It's going to have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little pickin' and grinnin' and singin,' and we're hoping by the end of next year, around September 2022, around that sometime that we'll be ready for serving you guys to come up and see us."

The chief said, "We are partnering with the greatest female country singer of all time to bring Reba's restaurant to Atoka, Oklahoma."

McEntire shared on Instagram that Reba's Place "is formed in partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Atoka."

The venue features "two stories of dining space," opening up to a large stage, plus a restaurant. The website highlights dishes like the "Fancy" steak dinner in a nod to McEntire's hit song, plus street tacos, chicken fried steak, and pinto beans and cornbread — described as "Reba's personal favorite."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Customers at Reba's Place can pair their meal with a drink from the restored antique bar, which is "more than 100 years old," according to the Reba's Place website. The bar will serve beer, wine, and cocktails.

McEntire's signature touch will be all over the restaurant. "The aesthetics of the venue are heavily influenced by Reba's western heritage and include a curated collection of memorabilia from Reba's personal archives that will regularly change," the website states.

To remember their visit to Reba's Place, patrons can stop by the retail space, which will sell a mix of exclusive items and "established Reba favorites."