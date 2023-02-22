Reba McEntire to Appear on Season 23 of 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor

Reba McEntire is bringing her magic back to The Voice!

On Wednesday, the competition show announced the country superstar, 67, as the season 23 mega mentor, providing advice to the remaining artists who have made it through the battle rounds and as they prepare for knockouts.

The "Does He Love You" singer will appear alongside coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton.

This isn't McEntire's first go around with the competition show. In its inaugural season, the singer-songwriter served as a battle advisor for Shelton's team.

Along with McEntire's involvement, the show also announced some key changes which will be implemented this season.

Beginning on March 27 during the battles, the show is introducing a "playoff pass," which allows both artists in a battle to advance, with the winner gaining an advantage when they skip the knockout rounds and automatically advance to playoffs. Each coach will be granted a "playoff pass" and one "steal" during this round.

In the knockouts, artists are paired against each other and select their own songs to perform individually while their competitors watch. The coaches choose the winner and the artist not selected is available for a "steal." Each coach has only one "steal" in this round.

Lastly, the playoffs are back! Of the 20 remaining artists who make it to this round, each coach will advance only two artists to the live semi-finals.

The season 23 live shows will kick off on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Earlier this year, Shelton, 46, caught up with PEOPLE about his journey with the voice — and revealed that what he really wants is to take his chair.

"I don't know if they're gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair though," he told PEOPLE in January. "I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It's like the three bears — I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something."

In October, the "God's Country" singer announced that the next season of the singing-competition show will be his last — marking 23 consecutive seasons before his exit.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," the country star wrote in an Instagram post. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

Shelton continued, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."