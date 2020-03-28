Reba McEntire Throwback Photos in Honor of the Country Star's Birthday
Take a look back at the singer's incredible career (and truly spectacular outfits) as she turns 67 on March 28
Reba Nell McEntire was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Clark Vincent and Jacqueline Smith McEntire.
Reba's mother, who once had dreams of becoming a country music singer, taught her four children how to sing and harmonize during family trips.
Before making it on the stage, Reba gained some fame for "running barrels" (a rodeo event). So it's no surprise she also got her big break at the rodeo - she was discovered there by Red Steagall in 1974 when she sang the national anthem.
The country superstar has now sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
She's won every music award under the sun, including American Music Awards, ACM Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, Grammys and more.
She's also recieved the National Artistic Achievement Award from Congress and starred in her own self-titled TV series about a hardworking single mom raising three kids alone after her husband leaves her for his dental hygienist.
Her name will forever be cemented in Hollywood after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.
Throughout her illustrious career, Reba's made some incredibly talented friends along the way.
Here she is posing with the late great Kenny Rogers.
The star got a visit from another country legend, Dolly Parton, after she performed on stage in the Broadway musical Annie Get Your Gun at the Marquis Theater in 2001.
Reba joined good friend Garth Brooks backstage at the 29th Annual American Music Awards in 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A.
Mandy Moore and Charlotte Church got to snag a shot with Reba back when they were both starting out as young singers.
The 67-year-old has iconic friends outside of the music industry as well, including NBA legend Magic Johnson and the late Elizabeth Taylor.
You are now looking at two queens: the queen of country and the late TV trailblazer Diahann Carroll.
In case you didn't know, Kelly Clarkson was married to Reba's former stepson, Brandon Blackstock.
Clarkson and McEntire have performed together many times, including the 2007 duet version of Clarkson's "Because of You." A year later, the duo hit the road together for a 2008 tour.
The star, who keeps her decades of incredible fashion housed in special archival storage, brought back her 1993 ACMs gown to wear again in 2018 - with minimal changes.
Befitting a true country legend, Reba has so many pairs of boots (85 at last count) that she requires custom boot storage in her home to house them all - many of which now are from her own boot collection!
Céline Dion and the star go way back and still have a mutual respect for each other.
In 2013 when a fan asked Reba what she thought about Dion, she responded, "Céline Dion is incredible! One of the best singers in the world!"
Here's Reba making a guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1992.