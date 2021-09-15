A city spokesperson tells PEOPLE that seven people were temporarily trapped in the building before the fire department helped them out with a ladder

Reba McEntire and 6 Others Rescued from Second Story of Historic Building After Staircase Collapse

She's a survivor!

Country star Reba McEntire was rescued from the second story of a historic Oklahoma building on Tuesday following a partial staircase collapse, according to local authorities and reports.

McEntire, 66, was among seven people who became temporarily trapped while touring a three-story building in Atoka just before 1 p.m., City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins confirms to PEOPLE. Though Mullins declined to comment on the identities of those involved, a local KTEN reporter shared video to Twitter that showed McEntire being brought to safety.

Mullins says the Atoka Fire Department used a ladder to rescue the group, and that while one person was transported to the hospital to be "checked out," none were still in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

The KTEN video showed the Reba star being helped down the ladder by local authorities and safely walking away from the scene.

A representative for McEntire did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, nor did Atoka Fire Chief Shane Daniel.

"The historic staircase between the second and third story collapsed, and when it did it collapsed on the stairway going from the second to first floor," Mullins told KTEN, noting that ongoing renovations were likely the reason for the cave-in.

He added to TMZ that the stairs were already scheduled to be replaced.

City Councilman Coby Sherril told CBS/Fox affiliate KXII that he was touring the building with McEntire for a future project when the incident occurred.

"We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak," he said. "It seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it, and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall."

From across the street, a woman named Sara Jackson watched the incident unfold from the restaurant at which she works.