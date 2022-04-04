"Swipe right to see what a difference a week makes," Reba McEntire captioned photos of herself and boyfriend Rex Linn after they attended the 94th Academy Awards last weekend

Reba McEntire Shows Off Duality of Love Life with Boyfriend Rex Linn: 'We Have Fun Either Way'

Reba McEntire doesn't need a red carpet for the perfect date night.

The Grammy Award winner, 67, shared a glimpse Sunday of her and boyfriend Rex Linn in their quirky country finest at a "Hillbilly Chili Cookoff," just a week after they dressed to the nines for the 94th Academy Awards.

"Swipe right to see what a difference a week makes. From red carpets to red peppers, we have fun either way!!!" McEntire wrote in the caption.

She donned a set of jeweled denim overalls with a leopard-print shirt, purple scarf and yellow trucker hat, as Linn, 65, sported a chef's uniform with brown leather cowboy boots and a big red pepper on his head.

The couple previously attended the Oscars last weekend, McEntire showing leg in a green sequined gown as Linn accompanied her in a black-on-black suit. She took to the stage at the awards show to perform the nominated song "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days.

McEntire and Linn were longtime friends before they reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic, developing a long-distance romantic relationship during quarantine. They've been inseparable since, and McEntire raved about Linn to PEOPLE last year when she had him on her Living & Learning podcast.

"It was important for me to include guests that would excite my listeners, and I think we have the perfect line-up this season. To be my guest for the first episode, I invited the very talented actor, Rex Linn, who just happens to be my boyfriend!" she said in October. "This is the first time we've had any kind of long-form public conversation, so I'm glad we could do that on this show."