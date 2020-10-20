Reba McEntire Shares Sweet Photo with 'Sugar Tot' Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is loving life with her boyfriend by her side.

On Monday, the 65-year-old country crooner posted a shot of herself on Instagram, sitting happily beside her beau, CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn.

Posing in a multicolored shirt she donned with a cowboy hat and a pair of boots, McEntire wrapped her arm around Linn, 63, as the two smiled together for the adorable photograph.

"Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!!," the singer-songwriter captioned her post. Linn similarly shared the same shot to his respective Instagram account, where he captioned his photo, "❤️❤️TATER TOT. Angel on the ground (and on a cooler)," before he tagged McEntire in the post.

Fans of the couple wrote in the comment section of McEntire's pic, where one user said, "Cutest picture EVER!!! 😍❤️😍" as another added, "Love seeing that look on her face, great to see her happy. Wish y’all the best."

McEntire revealed earlier this month that she and her actor boyfriend were dating on her podcast, Living & Learning, where she described Linn as "special" and "a very sweetheart of a guy."

"Getting back in the dating world for me is fun and exciting," McEntire said.

The "Does He Love You" songstress explained that she and Linn went on their first date in January and kept in touch virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She described the year as "a lot of fun."

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," McEntire said. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career."

She added: "It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too."

Melissa Peterman — who co-hosts the podcast and also appeared on Reba — added that the two "are real cute together," before McEntire said that "it's very important to be selective" with what she opens up about.

"We're having a blast and still getting to know each other," she said. "I put myself in his shows and if he was doing this podcast [about dating] and he didn't mention me, I would be crushed."

"Whatever happens in the future, we're very stable and it's been a good six months and I look forward to having more things to look forward to," she added.