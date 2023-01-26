Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's Relationship Timeline

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, have known each other since 1991, but it wasn't until 2020 that their relationship became romantic.

The country singer was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987, as well as her manager Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. From 2017 to 2019, she dated Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo.

After reconnecting with Linn following the death of her mother and growing closer with the CSI: Miami actor during quarantine, McEntire and Linn began dating, and they have been "inseparable" ever since.

From raising chickens together to their red carpet debut, here's everything to know about Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's relationship.

1991: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn meet

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, McEntire revealed that she met Linn while they both were working on the Kenny Rogers movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

"We kept in contact over the years, we both know the same people," McEntire explained. "So it was just like good friends getting back together and having dinner ... then we started texting and talking on the telephone and getting to know each other better during the quarantine."

January 23, 2020: Rex Linn shares a photo of Reba McEntire

In January 2020, Linn shared a photo of him and McEntire out to dinner.

"Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included," he wrote in the caption. At the time, it was not yet clear if the pair were romantically involved.

October 2020: Reba McEntire reveals she is dating Rex Linn

McEntire revealed that she and Linn were dating during an episode of her podcast Living & Learning. The "I'm a Survivor" singer described her beau as "very interesting, very funny [and] very smart."

She continued, "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career."

McEntire also shared the couple had been dating for around six months.

"Whatever happens in the future, we're very stable," McEntire added. "I look forward to having more things to look forward to."

October 19, 2020: Rex Linn shares a snap of his "Tater Tot" Reba McEntire

Linn shared another photo of the couple snuggled up together on a cooler outside and revealed his nickname for her in the caption. "❤️❤️TATER TOT. Angel on the ground (and on a cooler)," he wrote.

October 28, 2020: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn share a photo of their chickens

The Oklahoma native has always had a love for animals, particularly her farm animals. By October 2020, it appeared that Linn, who hails from Texas, was having no trouble fitting in on the farm.

Both McEntire and Linn shared the same photo of themselves posing with one of their chickens. They penned the same caption, as well, which read: "The Tots, Sugar and Tater, have taken up farming. Meet Mr. Pecker. Winner winner, chicken dinner."

November 10, 2020: Rex Linn shares behind-the-scenes photo of Reba McEntire

The following month, Linn shared an Instagram photo of McEntire rocking a face shield and glasses covered in rhinestones ahead of the 2020 CMA Awards. McEntire was preparing to co-host the event with Darius Rucker.

"Blinged out for the CMA'S!" he wrote.

November 11, 2020: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn make their red carpet debut

The couple made their red carpet debut at the awards show. McEntire wore a sparkly gown, while Linn sported a blue tux jacket.

"We're both excited that [Rex is] going to be there with me," McEntire told PEOPLE ahead of the event.

McEntire also shared photos of the couple before and after the show.

"From red carpet to coffee camp! Sugar and Tater Tot!" she captioned the post.

December 27, 2020: Reba McEntire shares a selfie with Rex Linn and her donkey

That December, McEntire shared a selfie with Linn and her donkey, Poncho.

"When Poncho got wind of the picture of Rex and me with Mr. Pecker, he got his feelings hurt. So here is Poncho," she wrote in the caption.

January 8, 2021: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have a movie date

The couple had their first movie date in January 2021 when they attended a private screening of the Tom Hanks film News of the World. McEntire shared several photos of her and Linn enjoying the reclining chairs and snacks in an empty theater.

"AMC offers private screenings ... we took them up on it. First movie date!" she wrote.

April 25, 2021: Rex Linn promotes Reba McEntire's song "Somehow You Do"

Linn shared his appreciation for McEntire's music with a post about the latest music video for her single, "Somehow You Do."

"Tater Tot's new video. Already climbing the charts!" he captioned the video.

August 2021: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn contract COVID-19

In August 2021, McEntire announced on a TikTok livestream that she and Linn had contracted COVID-19.

"I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again," she said. "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."

She warned her fans about the virus and its effects. "It's not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good," McEntire continued. "We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can."

September 4, 2021: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have a concert date night

In an Instagram post, McEntire shared that the couple attended a concert by Broadway actor and Christmas in Tune costar Norm Lewis.

"We had a great time listening to @thenormlewis last night at @tennesseepac!!!" she wrote. "Norm is one of my co-stars in our #ChristmasInTune movie coming to @lifetimetv later this year!"

October 14, 2021: Reba McEntire shares that she and Rex Linn have been "inseparable" since they started dating

During an appearance on Today, McEntire discussed the early days of her and Linn's relationship, revealing that Linn supported her after the death of her mother, Jacqueline McEntire.

"Rex and I have known each other since '91 when we were in The Gambler movie together with Kenny Rogers and then have known each other, kept in contact," she said. "And then in 2020 when Mama got sick, he called me."

She continued, "We'd gotten to see each other before because we're both on Young Sheldon. So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June. And we've been pretty much inseparable ever since."

October 24, 2021: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn discuss their relationship

Later that month, McEntire had her boyfriend on an episode of her podcast, and the couple further discussed the beginning of their "very special relationship."

During the episode, McEntire and Linn opened up about how they were able to bond and grow close despite not being in physical contact with each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also shared their coffee date tradition, which they dubbed "Coffee Camp."

"It was a very special relationship, us getting to know each other without any physical aspect to it at all," McEntire said. "We'd talk in the morning, we started 'Coffee Camp' while I was staying in Oklahoma... We haven't missed a 'Coffee Camp' since March 16."

Linn added, "I was in California, she was in Tennessee and sometimes my 'Coffee Camp' started at 3 a.m. but man I have never missed one; I don't wanna miss one."

March 26, 2022: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn go on a double date

In March 2022, the couple were joined by actor John Lithgow and his wife, Mary Yeager, on a dinner date. McEntire posted a photo from the date night on Instagram, which featured the foursome smiling in a restaurant.

"Continuing our amazing Oscar week! Started out with having dinner with new friends for me. Old friends for Rex. Thanks John and Mary for meeting us in the valley," she wrote in the caption.

March 27, 2022: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn attend the Oscars

McEntire and Linn got dressed up to attend the 94th Academy Awards together. McEntire performed her song "Somehow You Do" from the film Four Good Days, for which she received her 13th nomination for Best Original Song.

McEntire shared a photo from the glamorous night along with a photo of her and Linn dressed in goofy outfits for a "Hillbilly Chili Cookoff."

"Swipe right ➡️ to see what a difference a week makes. From red carpets to red peppers, we have fun either way!!! #Oscars @HillbillyChilliCookOff," she captioned the post.

July 21, 2022: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn hang with former Reba costar

In July 2022, McEntire shared an Instagram video that sent Reba fans into a frenzy. The video showed McEntire's former Reba costar Melissa Peterman, who played Barbara Jean on the sitcom for all six seasons, crashing her and Linn's couples photoshoot and snapping shots of the pair.

"We were just trying to do a quick photo shoot and then she showed up," McEntire wrote.

August 12, 2022: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn announce they will play spouses on Big Sky

In August 2022, Deadline reported that Linn would join McEntire on season 3 of Big Sky as her character's husband.

"We're having a blast," McEntire told Deadline. "We're still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night and there was a full moon. I think we broke around 12:54 a.m. Mountain time. It was a long night but so beautiful. We are really loving it."

Linn raved about his girlfriend's performance, saying, "Wait until you see her in this!"

October 19, 2022: Reba McEntire talks about her romance with Rex Linn

While speaking to PEOPLE, McEntire once again opened up about her nearly 3-year relationship with Linn, calling him "the love of my life."

Of playing husband and wife on-screen, she said, "To play husband and wife, it's natural for us. Rex and I rehearse all the time to make sure that when we step on that set, we're not wasting anybody's time. We're professionals. We have our stuff together, we show up on time, we're ready. We're not holding up anybody because time is money on the TV set."