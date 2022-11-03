Reba McEntire Postpones Concerts Due to Doctor-Ordered 'Vocal Rest': 'Thank You for Understanding'

Reba McEntire is taking a break.

The country singer, 67, announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she has been put on "vocal rest" and has to postpone her planned performances scheduled for this week.

"My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows," McEntire wrote on social media.

"Thank you for understanding!" she continued, concluding her post: "Love, Reba."

McEntire was originally scheduled to perform in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, and Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday.

Those shows have now been rescheduled for Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 16, respectively.

In the comments section of her post, McEntire's fans showed their support for the singer amid her vocal break.

"You have to do what best for u," one supporter wrote as another said, "Please rest and take care of yourself!! We love you and want you healthy!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

The "Fancy" performer's tour is currently set to resume with a Nov. 10 concert at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida and continue through April 15 with a concluding show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Reba McEntire. Jim Spellman/WireImage

McEntire's vocal rest comes about after the music icon dealt with some health setbacks in 2021.

Last year, McEntire said in a TikTok livestream that she and her boyfriend, CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn, had both contracted COVID, even though they were both vaccinated, over the summer.

But, speaking with Nancy O'Dell on an episode of Talk Shop Live not long after, McEntire revealed that while she believed she had contracted COVID-19, it turned out that she had been suffering from a different respiratory virus.

"I did say that I had COVID but when I got tested my antibodies — it came up that I had not had COVID," she said, adding that she seemingly had a false positive COVID test.

"I had my antibodies from my vaccine," McEntire explained. "So I had all the symptoms, so I was kinda probably — I did get tested, you know the test that I had and it said that I had it but then the nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus."

RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) is a common respiratory virus with similar symptoms to those of COVID-19, though nowhere near the death rate.