Reba McEntire on Taking Charge of Her Career After Her Divorce: 'I Started Signing the Checks'

"Without my faith, I have no idea where I would be or my career would be, at this time today," the country legend said

Reba McEntire knows a thing or two about calling the shots.

Appearing on the latest Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk experience, McEntire, 66, shared a story of she took charge of her business and career following her divorce from Narvel Blackstock in 2015.

"Things started going south with my marriage. Narvel Blackstock, my manager and husband at the time — we got a divorce, and the shocker of it all was, there were four people who were taking care of all my business," she says of the experience. (PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen.) "I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone."

"I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life," she added. "I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me."

McEntire mourned the death of her father after he died at age 86 in October 2014, just months before her divorce from Blackstock, to whom she was married for 26 years.

McEntire added that while having to deal with the business aspect of things, she also had to handle the upheaval of her personal life all on her own.

"Everything that I was dealing with privately, personally — I had to run it all through God. I had to say, 'OK big boy, I can't handle this. This is way over my pay grade — I don't know what to do,'" she said. "And I would wait, and He would guide me. And so without my faith, I have no idea where I would be or my career would be, at this time today."

"If someone walked up to me and said, 'Reba, I'm going through a situation like you did — what's your advice?' I would say, 'Go home, regroup, and listen to see what you're supposed to do next.' Rally friends around you, good positive friends that have your best interests at heart — which I did — and you will survive,'" she added.

The new Time to Walk program on Apple Fitness+ launched with four bold-faced names—Parton, musician Shawn Mendes, Uzo Aduba from Orange Is the New Black, and the NBA's Draymond Green. Each of them takes listeners on a walk, sharing stories and music that inspires them. Photos from notable places along the walk also pop up automatically on Apple Watch.