Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mom Jacqueline: 'She Had a Wonderful, Full Life and Was Ready to Go''

Reba McEntire is mourning the loss of her mother Jacqueline, who died Saturday.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him,” the country star announced on social media.

“She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends. Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama. Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time – she gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that.”

She added, “In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. Donations can be made online at Texoma Giving Partners or mailed to The Reba McEntire Fund, 5036 Reba Drive, Denison, Texas, 75020. In the memo line please write “Jacqueline McEntire” Phone: THF – Texoma Giving Partners at 903.337.0755″

In a special nod to her mother, McEntire previously revealed that in addition to being a spiritual song, “You Never Gave Up on Me” — which appeared on her 2019 album Stronger Than the Truth — the song was an expression of gratitude for her mother.

“Who besides God has never given up on me? Mama,” McEntire said while promoting the album, according to The Boot.

McEntire went on to share that when her mother first heard the song “she cried.”

“She was very appreciative. She loved it. But I meant it with all my heart,” she said.

In addition to always supporting her, McEntire previously revealed that out of all the lessons she’s learned over the years, the best advice she ever received was from her mother.

“Mama always told me, ‘Reba, it will be over in 24 hours. You can go stand on your head for 24 hours,’” the “Going Out Like That” the country music legend told PEOPLE in 2016. “That’s really helped me to be my best self because I just focus on the task in front of me and I don’t get overwhelmed about everything else. Don’t stress so much over what happens tomorrow. Live today.”

Jacqueline is survived by her children Reba, Susie, Pake and Alice. Her husband Clark died in October 2014 at the age of 86.