Reba McEntire Forced to 'Indefinitely Postpone' Her Mother's Funeral Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Reba and Jacqueline McEntire

Reba McEntire has been forced to delay her mother Jacqueline‘s funeral due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mama’s funeral and burial at this time,” the singer, 64, said in a statement shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life when it is safe for everyone to attend. Thank you for the calls, cards, thoughts and prayers for our family at this difficult time,” McEntire said, referencing the global coronavirus pandemic.

The country star announced her mother’s death on March 14. Jacqueline is survived by her children Reba, Susie, Pake and Alice. Her husband Clark died in October 2014 at the age of 86.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him,” McEntire confirmed.

“She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends. Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama,” she said.

“Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time – she gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that,” she wrote.

In lieu of flowers, McEntire’s family asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. Donations can be made online at Texoma Giving Partners or mailed to The Reba McEntire Fund at 5036 Reba Drive, Denison, Texas, 75020.

Jacqueline and Reba McEntire

McEntire previously told PEOPLE that out of all the lessons she’s learned over the years, the best advice she ever received was from her mother.

“Mama always told me, ‘Reba, it will be over in 24 hours. You can go stand on your head for 24 hours,’ ” she said in 2016. “That’s really helped me to be my best self because I just focus on the task in front of me and I don’t get overwhelmed about everything else. Don’t stress so much over what happens tomorrow. Live today.”

In addition to the postponement of her mother’s funeral, McEntire also announced that her Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn has also been pushed back following the coronavirus pandemic.

She had previously confirmed that her tour would be postponed as well. “For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” McEntire said in a statement. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together.”

