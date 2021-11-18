Reba McEntire and Lifetime Surprise Single Mom with Furnished, Rent-Free Apartment: 'It Was Just Priceless'

Reba McEntire will star in the new Lifetime movie Christmas in Tune, which premieres on Friday

With the help of Reba McEntire, a single mother just got her Christmas miracle.

On Thursday, Lifetime shared a video from its Gift of a Lifetime initiative with PEOPLE. This year, McEntire participated to surprise a single mother who worked hard to overcome addiction and sexual abuse with a fully-furnished apartment for herself and her two kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video opens with McEntire, 66, who says with enthusiasm, "Lifetime is teaming up with Regions bank and its non-profit community partners to give Terrié this amazing gift of a lifetime. Exciting!"

Reba McEntire Reba McEntire and Terrié Moore | Credit: LIFETIME

The video then turns to the woman, Terrié Moore, who details her story and the struggles she endured growing up.

"I grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. Around the age of 4, that was the first time I remember being sexually abused," she says. "I remember going to high school, it's crazy because I remember looking around the classroom and [being] like, 'I wonder who's gonna be on drugs?' It ended up being me."

However, she was then introduced to Thistle Farms, an organization that housed her and helped her overcome her addiction. With their help, she later began working — eventually to "help women like me." Now, Moore is set to complete the program this fall and resume living independently — which led her to the big surprise.

Moore is then led to believe the filming location would change, which brings her to her new apartment — and when she knocks on the door, McEntire opens it.

"I wore my Christmas holiday outfit because this is the biggest Christmas present that I've ever gotten to be a part of," McEntire says before she opens the door.

McEntire then shows her around her new apartment and says, "Girl, you are loved," as Moore bursts into tears of gratitude and learns the apartment is not only furnished, but she also gets to live there for two years rent-free.

"Terrié's reaction was priceless," the country music star says. "It was just priceless, thanks so much for letting me be a part of it."

reba Reba McEntire

The star's holiday spirit is in full swing as her first Lifetime holiday movie titled Christmas in Tune, which is set in Nashville, premiere's on Friday.

"I think it's very important to get more movies into the state of Tennessee," the star told PEOPLE in the new special edition It's A Wonderful Lifetime Christmas. In the movie, the star appears opposite Dukes of Hazzard alum John Schneider, 61. The two play ex-spouses brought together when they are roped into performing a concert organized by their daughter, Belle.

In October, McEntire debuted the second season of her Spotify podcast Living & Learning with Reba McEntire and the first episode featured none other than her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn. On the episode, the couple discussed how they kept connected during quarantine — despite the distance.