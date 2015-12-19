Reba McEntire Confirms Date of Divorce From Ex-Husband Narvel Blackstock on Facebook

Reba McEntire has confirmed her marriage is officially over.

In a quiet end to her 26-year romance from ex-husband Narvel Blackstock – who is also her manager – the country superstar announced via Facebook that her divorce was finalized, actually months ago.

“Narvel and I are divorced. It was final Oct. 28,” McEntire, 60, wrote in the comment section of a photo of her management team she shared on Thursday.

Soon after, countless fans expressed their thoughts and well wishes prompting the two-time Grammy winner to respond: “Thanks for all of those sweet messages. Narvel and I are friends. We have always been.”

Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock Kevin Winter/ACMA2013/Getty

McEntire’s separation from Blackstock, 59, was first announced in August. “Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other,” the couple’s rep released in a joint statement. “They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so. They have asked that you respect their privacy during this time.”

McEntire and Blackstock have one child together, 25-year-old son Shelby. Blackstock has three children from a previous marriage, including son Brandon who is married to singer Kelly Clarkson.