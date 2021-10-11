Reba McEntire Loves 'Both' Stepson Brandon Blackstock and His Ex Kelly Clarkson: 'Hope They're Happy'

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce proceedings are ongoing, nearly a year and a half after she first filed

Reba McEntire is sending her love to Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock amid the pair's lengthy divorce.

During an interview with Extra on Friday, McEntire, 66, was asked about whether she has been able to help Clarkson at all, having been through divorce herself. She was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and Narvel Blackstock — Blackstock's father — from 1989 to 2015.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her response, the "I'm a Survivor" singer cited her connections to both Clarkson, 39, and Blackstock, 44.

"You know, I love them both, Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend and I'm pulling for both of them," McEntire said. "I hope they're happy and healthy and pull through this."

"I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them," she added. "I love them both with all my heart."

Brandon Blackstock; Kelly Clarkson; Reba McEntire Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. In November, a judge granted Clarkson primary physical custody of their children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

The "Stronger" singer was officially declared a single woman in August, when a judge signed off on a legal dissolution of her marriage to Blackstock a year and three months after she filed for divorce.

The star had requested that the judge declare her legally divorced in July, arguing that she and her ex "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward," a source told PEOPLE in August. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

2018 CMT Music Awards - Backstage & Audience Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The latest update in the former couple's divorce proceedings came earlier this month when a judge ruled that their Montana ranch belongs to Clarkson, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Blackstock, who is currently living at the ranch, claimed the home was "marital property" — but according to the judge, the residence falls within the former couple's prenup, and since Clarkson bought it with her own money, it's hers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blackstock had reportedly contested the prenup, arguing that any income earned during the seven years he and Clarkson were married should be split between the two.

After virtual hearings held in June and July, though, the court found that the Montana ranch and two other properties in the state "acquired during the marriage ... are subject to the terms of the Premarital Agreement."