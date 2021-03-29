Happy Birthday, Reba McEntire! See the Sweet Wishes from Dolly Parton, Kristin Chenoweth and More

Reba McEntire celebrated her 66th birthday over the weekend with love from some very high-profile pals!

The country icon was treated to a plethora of social-media tributes on Sunday from the likes of fellow famous faces she has collaborated with over the years, like Kristin Chenoweth and Dolly Parton.

Parton shared a throwback photo of herself and the birthday gal dressed to the nines to mark the occasion, writing, "A true musician. A true friend. Happy birthday, @reba ❤️."

Chenoweth — who teamed up with both McEntire and Parton, 75, on her 2019 album For the Girls — shared a sweet photo of herself and McEntire sharing an embrace.

"It's International @Reba Day!! Happy Birthday to YOU, my Reebs!" Chenoweth, 52, captioned the post. "I couldn't love you more ❤️

"Happy birthday dear friend! I hope your day is as wonderful as you are! Xo Annie ⁣💕," wrote Potts, 68, alongside a snapshot of the duo singing karaoke in character on the CBS sitcom. "Can y'all do me a favor and help me wish her a happy day in the comments! 🙏🏼💕 HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Reba 🎂."

Peterman, 49, posted a photo montage of McEntire and channeled the lyrics from The Golden Girls' theme song, thanking her "for being a friend."

"You would see the biggest gift might not be from me, bigger doesn't always mean better, It might be medium sized or small (if it's a necklace or something) BUT the card attached WOULD say Thank You For Being A Friend," she wrote, joking, "And then I would sign it Melissa Peterman so you would know it's from me ... and not Brett or Marne or someone else at the party ... I mean, it's a huge party. You invited everyone you knew."

Between an always-flourishing career, close friendships and celebrating days with boyfriend Rex Linn, 2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for McEntire, who previously called 2020 "a booger bear of a year."

McEntire first revealed her romance with Linn, 64, on her Living & Learning podcast in October. She explained that she went on her first date with the CSI: Miami actor — whom she described as "very interesting, very funny [and] very smart" — in January 2020, and that they kept in touch virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," she said at the time. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career."