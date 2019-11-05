Reba McEntire Splits from Boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo After 2 Years of Dating

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo have called it quits after more than two years of dating, the country legend’s representative confirms to PEOPLE.

McEntire revealed that she and the retired oil geologist had broken up while noting that they would not be spending the holidays together during an interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire, 64, told the outlet on Oct. 30. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Closer Weekly also confirmed the split, citing a source who said that McEntire’s “busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well.”

In April, McEntire opened up about her relationship with Lasuzzo, 70, to PEOPLE, saying that they were “totally in love.”

“I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!” she said.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

McEntire met Lasuzzo in August 2017 when she thought she was just on a vacation tour of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a friend of her pal Kix Brooks, who is known for being one-half of the country duo Brooks & Dunn. Lasuzzo — a widower with homes in Wyoming and Texas — is an accomplished wildlife photographer who knew how to show McEntire’s party prime locations for animal sightings.

“We just had the best time,” McEntire said. “And so two nights later, we all went out to dinner, and he bought my dinner.”

RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Love Skeeter Lasuzzo: From His Small Town Life to How He Handles Her Celebrity

Image zoom Skeeter Lasuzzo and Reba McEntire Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock

McEntire returned to Jackson Hole two months later, and Lasuzzo asked her out on a date. “I was there almost a week and we spent every day together,” she said.

At the time, McEntire said her relationship with Lasuzzo grew “gradually” and that they would spend stretches of time together at her Nashville home, in Jackson Hole and at his Pottsboro, Texas, home.

“We do a lot of walking,” she said. “He lives right there on the lake [Texoma], got a beautiful home. And then when we go to Jackson Hole, we snowshoe and walk and get into nature.”

RELATED VIDEO: Reba McEntire’s in Love! And No One Is More Surprised Than She Is: ‘I Was Not Looking’

Lasuzzo’s Texas home also happens to be located a convenient 90-minute drive from where her family resides in Oklahoma. “Yeah, it’s my back yard,” McEntire said about the happy coincidence.

Both avid travelers, McEntire and Lasuzzo vacationed together in Iceland, South Africa and Italy. He was also at her side when she won a 2018 Grammy for Sing It Now, her gospel album, and in December when she received her Kennedy Center Honor.

McEntire was previously married for 26 years to Narvel Blackstock, with whom she shares 29-year-old son Shelby.