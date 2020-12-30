Reba McEntire Shares Photo with Boyfriend Rex Linn as She Wraps Up 'Booger Bear' of a Year

Reba McEntire first revealed her romance with actor Rex Linn on her Living & Learning podcast in October

Reba McEntire is ending 2020 with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, by her side.

On Sunday, the country star, 65, shared a selfie to Instagram of her and the CSI: Miami actor, 64, posing with her donkey Poncho. In the caption, she joked that the post was prompted by Poncho, who was jealous after finding out that the couple had posted a photo taken with McEntire's chicken, Mr. Pecker, to Instagram in October.

"When Poncho got wind of the picture of Rex and me with Mr. Pecker, he got his feelings hurt," McEntire captioned the shot. "So here is Poncho."

McEntire concluded her caption with a reference to "Lefty," presumably a name of another one of her farm animals. "Please don't tell Lefty.... @rexlinn13 #ponchodonkey," she wrote.

McEntire first revealed her romance with Linn on her Living & Learning podcast in October. She explained that she went on her first date with Linn — whom she described as "very interesting, very funny [and] very smart" — in January and that they kept in touch virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," she said. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career."

Image zoom Rex Linn and Reba McEntire | Credit: Reba McEntire Instagram

McEntire and Linn, who affectionately call each other "Tater Tot" and "Sugar Tot," made their red carpet debut at the CMA Awards last month. "We're both excited that he's going to be there with me," McEntire told PEOPLE ahead of the show.

McEntire was married twice before. She and Narvel Blackstock separated and divorced in 2015 after 26 years together. Before then, she was married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987. She last dated Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo in 2017, before the two split in 2019.

Meanwhile, Linn was previously engaged to Renee DeRese in 2010.

Image zoom Reba McEntire and Rex Linn | Credit: ABC via Getty

Two days before posting the photo with Linn and Poncho, McEntire shared a video message to Instagram with the caption, "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!"

"Hey everyone, Reba here, I just wanted to say merry Christmas and happy New Year to all of you," she said in the clip. "Please stay safe and healthy so we can all get together in 2021."

McEntire then called 2020 "a booger bear of a year," a phrase used in the South meaning it was difficult and unpleasant.

"I'm very thankful and grateful we got through it," she said. "It's coming to a close and we can start looking forward and thinking positively for the next year."