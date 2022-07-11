The country superstar wrapped the first leg of Reba: Live in Concert in March

Reba McEntire Announces 17-Date Fall Arena Tour with Terri Clark: 'Ready to Get Back Out There'

Reba McEntire is hitting the road — again!

The country singer announced a second leg of her Reba: Live in Concert arena tour on Monday, which will kick off in October in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," the star, 67, said in a statement. "We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"

Clark, 53, a longtime friend, will join McEntire through November on the 17-date tour, the first leg of which wrapped in March.

Because of COVID-related delays, the three-time Grammy Award winner waited two long years to get Reba: Live in Concert up and running, all while grappling with the loss of her mother Jacqueline, who died in March 2020 during initial rehearsals.

"I was in Oklahoma helping my brother and sisters take care of Momma, flying back and forth to Nashville (for) rehearsals," McEntire recalled to USA Today. "She passed in the middle of March and I went back home for the funeral. That's when COVID broke out. We didn't even get to have a funeral."

RELATED VIDEO: Reba McEntire Says Her Oscars Performance is Going to be "A Little Nerve-Racking"

She continued: "You talk about tailspin? Everybody was like, 'What's going on? What's COVID?' And here we are, two years later, getting to do a show that everybody was really excited about. It was better than any of us could've imagined."

In addition to her tour, McEntire has a busy schedule ahead — she's set to join the cast of the ABC crime drama Big Sky for its upcoming third season, and recently announced that she'll star in and executive producer the Lifetime movie Reba McEntire's The Hammer.

"Everybody knows that I want to have fun doing what I'm doing," she told USA Today. "I want to do work that's fun."

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who sign up for McEntire's email list can access a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, as can Citi cardmembers.

The dates for McEntire's tour are below.

Oct. 13 - Lafayette, Louisiana - CAJUNDOME

Oct. 14 - Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena

Oct. 15 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Paycom Center

Oct. 20 - Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 - Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 - St. Louis, Missouri - Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center

Oct. 29 - Corpus Christi, Texas - AmericanBank Center

Nov. 3 - Raleigh, North Carolina - PNC Arena

Nov. 4 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena

Nov. 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 10 - Estero, Florida - Hertz Arena

Nov. 11 - Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena

Nov. 12 - Savannah, Georgia - Enmarket Arena

Nov. 17 - Memphis, Tennessee - FedExForum

Nov. 18 - Kansas City, Missouri - T-Mobile Center