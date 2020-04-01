Ray Benson Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'Been Feeling Tired for About 10 Days'

Image zoom

Country star Ray Benson has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Benson, 69, announced his diagnosis on Facebook Tuesday, explaining that before his positive results he had “been feeling tired for about 10 days!”

“Well folks, the bad news I’ve contracted the coronavirus!! Been feeling tired for about 10 days! Went to be tested on the 21st! Not tests so went home.”

Benson explained that he went back on Monday “feelin [sic] the same tired out of it and they tested… first call this mornin from the lab sayin you got it!!”

“Hoping for the best,” Benson continued. “Don’t have the usual symptoms but feel tired headache no fever, no cough.”

Benson assured his followers, “I’ll be ok,” before adding “Sure do miss playin music and seein everyone.”

Benson went on to urge his fans to “stay well” as “this s—- serious!! I have been alone for the most part and wore mask, washed hands, used hand sanitizer [and] still got it! Do not listen to the right wing BS!”

Benson concluded the note with “Peace, Ray Benson.”

Benson’s diagnosis comes after country legend Joe Diffie died after testing positive for the virus last week. He was 61.

As of Tuesday, there are now at least 183,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide.

At least 3,727 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, a total that has tripled in five days.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

Amid the pandemic, Trump has extended the federal government’s social distancing guidelines to April 30 to “slow the spread” of the virus.

“The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. I will say it again. The peak, the highest point of death rates, remember this, is likely to hit in two weeks,” he said during Sunday’s press briefing on the virus.

“Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread,” Trump, 73, said.

The president had previously expressed a desire to see the country return to business as usual by Easter, after weeks of people largely staying home. However, he told reporters on Sunday, “it was just an aspiration,” adding that he hopes the country will “be well on our way to recovery” by June 1.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.